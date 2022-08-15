Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 15, 2022 / 10:12 AM

'90 Day Fiance' couples Kara and Guillermo, Patrick and Thais are expecting

By Annie Martin

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé couples Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer, and Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone have babies on the way.

Bass and Rojer said in a statement to People that they are expecting their first child in the fall.

Advertisement

"We're pregnant! It happened very fast after we got married, but we're super excited and we're due at the end of November," the couple said. "We're waiting to find out the gender, so it's going to be a really great surprise. Thanks to everyone for being part of our journey!"

Mendes and Ramone are also expecting their first child.

Advertisement

"We are so excited to announce we are having our first baby!" the pair said. "We can't wait to be parents and we are grateful to have the love and support of everyone that's been a part of our journey!"

Advertisement

Bass and Rojer, and Mendes and Ramone confirmed the news to Us Weekly.

"We're waiting to find out the gender, so it's going to be a really great surprise. Thanks to everyone for being part of our journey!" Bass and Rojer said.

In addition, the couples shared the news during the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Tell All special, which aired Sunday.

90 Day Fiancé is a TLC reality series featuring couples where one partner has or is seeking a K-1 visa.

Read More

'90 Day: The Single Life' to return Sept. 12 on TLC '90 Day Fiance' alum Jorge Nava marries Rhoda Blua 'DWTS' pro Cheryl Burke celebrates 4 years of sobriety What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'DWTS' pro Cheryl Burke celebrates 4 years of sobriety
Entertainment News // 40 minutes ago
'DWTS' pro Cheryl Burke celebrates 4 years of sobriety
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" pro Cheryl Burke celebrated four years sober with a post on TikTok.
'Married at First Sight' announces contestants for seventh season
TV // 1 hour ago
'Married at First Sight' announces contestants for seventh season
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- E4 has announced the 16 singles who will be competing on the next installment of the U.K. reality show "Married at First Sight."
Stars head to Toronto for 'Boys' Season 4
TV // 1 hour ago
Stars head to Toronto for 'Boys' Season 4
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke has hinted on social media that he is in Toronto to start filming Season 4 of his Prime Video superhero series.
Steve Irwin's son, Robert, teases October release for new project
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Steve Irwin's son, Robert, teases October release for new project
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Wildlife conservationist, photographer and TV personality Robert Irwin has announced he is working on a project called "Australia," which is due for release this October.
'Severance,' 'The White Lotus' win big at 2022 HCA TV Awards
TV // 2 hours ago
'Severance,' 'The White Lotus' win big at 2022 HCA TV Awards
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- "Severance" and "The White Lotus" were the big winners at the 2nd annual HCA TV Awards.
Warner Bros. to release MGM movies internationally
Movies // 2 hours ago
Warner Bros. to release MGM movies internationally
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Discovery is to release internationally MGM's upcoming movies, with the exception of "Bond 26," "Till" and "Women Talking."
Tom Holland says social media break is for his mental health
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Tom Holland says social media break is for his mental health
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Film star Tom Holland has announced he is taking a break from social media.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 15: Ben Affleck, Tom Colicchio
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 15: Ben Affleck, Tom Colicchio
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Actor Ben Affleck turns 50 and chef Tom Colicchio turns 60, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 15.
Actress Anne Heche 'peacefully' taken off life support, dies at 53
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Actress Anne Heche 'peacefully' taken off life support, dies at 53
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Anne Heche has been taken off life support, two days after she was declared legally brain dead following a car crash, her family confirmed Sunday. She was 53.
'Bullet Train' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Bullet Train' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- "Bullet Train" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $13.4 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com has announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lauren Ambrose lands role in Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'
Lauren Ambrose lands role in Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'
Comedian Teddy Ray dead at 32
Comedian Teddy Ray dead at 32
'Insecure,' '90210' actress Denise Dowse dead at 64
'Insecure,' '90210' actress Denise Dowse dead at 64
Actress Anne Heche 'peacefully' taken off life support, dies at 53
Actress Anne Heche 'peacefully' taken off life support, dies at 53
Anne Heche legally dead after car crash
Anne Heche legally dead after car crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement