'90 Day Fiance' couples Kara and Guillermo, Patrick and Thais are expecting

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé couples Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer, and Patrick Mendes and Thais Ramone have babies on the way.

Bass and Rojer said in a statement to People that they are expecting their first child in the fall.

"We're pregnant! It happened very fast after we got married, but we're super excited and we're due at the end of November," the couple said. "We're waiting to find out the gender, so it's going to be a really great surprise. Thanks to everyone for being part of our journey!"

Mendes and Ramone are also expecting their first child.

"We are so excited to announce we are having our first baby!" the pair said. "We can't wait to be parents and we are grateful to have the love and support of everyone that's been a part of our journey!"

Bass and Rojer, and Mendes and Ramone confirmed the news to Us Weekly.

In addition, the couples shared the news during the 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Tell All special, which aired Sunday.

90 Day Fiancé is a TLC reality series featuring couples where one partner has or is seeking a K-1 visa.