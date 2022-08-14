Comedian Teddy Ray dead at 32

Comedian Teddy Ray has died at the age of 32. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Deputies responded to a call about his death at a private residence in Rancho Mirage, Calif., on Friday morning, Riverside County Sheriff's Sgt. Brandi Swan told The Los Angeles Times.

Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He'll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM— comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022

"The cause of death isn't known," Swan said.

The investigation is being handled by the Riverside County coroner's office.

"Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He'll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community," Comedy Central tweeted.

The entertainer -- whose real name is Theadore Brown -- is known for his stand-up comedy shows and appearances on YouTube, HBO Max's Pause with Sam Jay and MTV's Wild N' Out.

He also was a writer on the series How to Be Broke, appearing in six episodes in 2017-18.

"All Def Family we're heartbroken and still can't believe that our brother Teddy Ray has passed away. We will miss him everyday but we know he will have Heaven laughing. Our deepest condolences and prayers to his immediate family and friends," All Def Comedy tweeted.

