Aug. 14, 2022 / 8:55 AM

'Insecure,' '90210' actress Denise Dowse dead at 64

By Karen Butler
Actress Denise Dowse has died at the age of 64. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Insecure and Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Denise Dowse has died at the age of 64, her family announced.

Dowse had been in a coma after falling ill with meningitis earlier this month.

The exact cause of her death was not immediately disclosed.

"I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life," Tracey Dowse wrote in a post on the actress' verified Instagram account Saturday.

"Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most amazing sister, a consummate, illustrious actress, mentor and director," the message continued. "She was my very best friend and final family member.Denise loved all of you. I know that she is watching over us with all the love she has.I ask for privacy and your continued prayers.I will provide, at a later time, her Celebration of Life information. I will update you here. Again I am so grateful for all the calls, text messages, direct messages, and silent prayers for my sister. We could not have made it so gracefully and painlessly without all of the prayer warriors around the world. Thank you for giving so selflessly. I love you."

Her other acting credits include California Dreams, Seinfeld, Full House, Murphy Brown, Step by Step, Sister, Sister, Moesha, Girlfriends, Touched by an Angel, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Chicago Hope, ER, The West Wing, Judging Amy, Nip/Tuck, Charmed, Gilmore Girls, Everwood, House, Castle, Ray, Pleasantville and Requiem for a Dream.

Dowse's feature film directorial debut, the biopic Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, is currently in post-production. It stars Vanessa Williams, Keith David, Corbin Bleu and Columbus Short.

