Anne Heche taken off of life support

1/5

Anne Heche has been taken off of life support more than a week after she sustained brain and burn injuries in a firey California car crash. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Anne Heche was taken off of life support Sunday, two days after she was declared legally brain dead. The New York Post and Entertainment Tonight confirmed the news with Heche's representative. Advertisement

"Anne Heche has been peacefully taken off life support," the spokesperson told TMZ.

Known for her roles in Another World, Men in Trees, Wag the Dog, Donnie Brasco, Six Days, Seven Nights and Volcano, the actress was 53 when she sustained a brain injury and burns by crashing her car into a California home on Aug. 5.

She slipped into a coma and never woke up again.

Life support machines kept her breathing and her heart beating after her brain ceased activity to preserve her organs for donation.

Access Hollywood said matches had been found and surgeons were expected to remove and transplant multiple of her organs.

Heche first made a name for herself in Hollywood during the 1990s on the soap opera Another World, where she played a dual role as a pair of twins. Her performance received critical acclaim and earned her a Daytime Emmy Award.

Advertisement

She was also a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and scored a Tony nomination for her work opposite Alec Baldwin in the Broadway play, Twentieth Century.

Notable Deaths of 2022