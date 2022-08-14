Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 14, 2022

Famous birthdays for Aug. 14: Marcia Gay Harden, Marsai Martin

By UPI Staff
1/2
Marcia Gay Harden arrives on the red carpet at the 2022 Paramount Upfront on May 18 in New York City. The actor turns 63 on August 14. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Pope Pius VII in 1742

-- American West figure Doc Holliday in 1851

-- Writer Ernest Thayer in 1863

-- Writer Russell Baker in 1925

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Earl Weaver in 1930

-- Musician David Crosby in 1941 (age 81)

-- Comedian Steve Martin in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Susan Saint James in 1946 (age 76)

-- Author Danielle Steel in 1947 (age 75)

-- "The Far Side" cartoonist Gary Larson in 1950 (age 72)

-- Composer James Horner in 1953

-- Actor Jackee Harry in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Marcia Gay Harden in 1959 (age 63)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Earvin "Magic" Johnson in 1959 (age 63)

-- Stage soprano Sarah Brightman in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Susan Olsen in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Halle Berry in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Mila Kunis in 1983 (age 39)

-- Football player Tim Tebow, winner of the Heisman Trophy in 2007, in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Brianna Hildebrand in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Marsai Martin in 2004 (age 18)

