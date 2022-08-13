Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 13, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, DeMarcus Cousins

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, DeMarcus Cousins
Sebastian Stan attends the 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 6. The actor turns 40 on August 13. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Sharpshooter Annie Oakley in 1860

-- Actor Bert Lahr in 1895

-- Film director Alfred Hitchcock in 1899

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Ben Hogan in 1912

-- Former Cuban President Fidel Castro in 1926

UPI File Photo

-- Singer Don Ho in 1930

-- Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders in 1933 (age 89)

-- Treasury Secretary/former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen in 1946 (age 76)

-- Opera singer Kathleen Battle in 1948 (age 74)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Clarke in 1949 (age 73)

-- Pop singer Dan Fogelberg in 1951

-- Actor/announcer Danny Bonaduce in 1959 (age 63)

File Photo by Roger Williams/UPI

-- Tonight Show announcer Steve Higgins in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Debi Mazar in 1964 (age 58)

-- Entrepreneur Kevin Plank in 1972 (age 50)

-- Olympic gold medal speed skater Shani Davis in 1982 (age 40)

Advertisement

-- Actor Sebastian Stan in 1982 (age 40)

-- NBA star DeMarcus Cousins in 1990 (age 32)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Latest Headlines

Anne Heche legally dead after car crash
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Anne Heche legally dead after car crash
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Actress Anne Heche, known for her roles on "Another World," "Men in Trees" and "Volcano," has died. She was 53.
Emily Blunt to co-star with Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' adaptation
Movies // 12 hours ago
Emily Blunt to co-star with Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' adaptation
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Emily Blunt is set to star alongside Ryan Gosling in Universal Pictures' adaptation of the 1980s TV series "The Fall Guy."
Alyssa Limperis uses comedy to cope with grief in standup special
TV // 12 hours ago
Alyssa Limperis uses comedy to cope with grief in standup special
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Comedian Alyssa Limperis said she devoted her standup special, No Bad Days, premiering Friday on Peacock, to her late father to show how much she loved him. 
Tegan and Sara's 'High School' to premiere Oct. 14 on Amazon Freevee
TV // 12 hours ago
Tegan and Sara's 'High School' to premiere Oct. 14 on Amazon Freevee
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The series depicts the high school lives of Grammy-nominated recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin.
'She-Hulk' star Tatiana Maslany marries Brendan Hines
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
'She-Hulk' star Tatiana Maslany marries Brendan Hines
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- "She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law" star Tatiana Maslany discussed her wedding to "Lie to Me" and "Locke & Key" actor Brendan Hines.
'The Batman,' Star Wars and Marvel headline Saturn Awards nominations
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
'The Batman,' Star Wars and Marvel headline Saturn Awards nominations
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- "The Batman," Star Wars and Marvel were among the dominating properties nominated for this year's upcoming Saturn Awards.
Blackpink's Lisa, Rosé pose in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Music // 14 hours ago
Blackpink's Lisa, Rosé pose in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released teasers for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink."
Michelle Branch arrested amid split from husband Patrick Carney
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Michelle Branch arrested amid split from husband Patrick Carney
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic assault amid her separation from her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney.
'Love, Death & Robots': Netflix renews anthology series for Season 4
TV // 14 hours ago
'Love, Death & Robots': Netflix renews anthology series for Season 4
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- "Love, Death & Robots," an adult animated anthology series created by Tim Miller, will return a fourth season on Netflix.
Brandy to reunite with 'Cinderella' cast for ABC special
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Brandy to reunite with 'Cinderella' cast for ABC special
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- "Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20," a new special featuring Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters and other "Cinderella" stars, is coming to ABC.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Anne Heche's rep says actress 'not expected to survive' following car crash
Anne Heche's rep says actress 'not expected to survive' following car crash
Anne Heche legally dead after car crash
Anne Heche legally dead after car crash
Michelle Branch arrested amid split from husband Patrick Carney
Michelle Branch arrested amid split from husband Patrick Carney
Jon Batiste leaves 'Late Show' after 7 seasons as bandleader
Jon Batiste leaves 'Late Show' after 7 seasons as bandleader
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement