Famous birthdays for Aug. 13: Sebastian Stan, DeMarcus Cousins

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:
-- Sharpshooter Annie Oakley in 1860
-- Actor Bert Lahr in 1895
-- Film director Alfred Hitchcock in 1899
-- Golf Hall of Fame member Ben Hogan in 1912
-- Former Cuban President Fidel Castro in 1926
-- Singer Don Ho in 1930
-- Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders in 1933 (age 89)
-- Treasury Secretary/former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen in 1946 (age 76)
-- Opera singer Kathleen Battle in 1948 (age 74)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Clarke in 1949 (age 73)
-- Pop singer Dan Fogelberg in 1951
-- Actor/announcer Danny Bonaduce in 1959 (age 63)
-- Tonight Show announcer Steve Higgins in 1963 (age 59)
-- Actor Debi Mazar in 1964 (age 58)
-- Entrepreneur Kevin Plank in 1972 (age 50)
-- Olympic gold medal speed skater Shani Davis in 1982 (age 40)
-- Actor Sebastian Stan in 1982 (age 40)
-- NBA star DeMarcus Cousins in 1990 (age 32)