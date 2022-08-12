Trending
'The Batman,' Star Wars and Marvel headline Saturn Awards nominations

By Justin Klawans
Zoë Kravitz (L) and Robert Pattinson in "The Batman," a film that garnered 12 nominations at the upcoming Saturn Awards. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros.

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The 2022 Saturn Awards announced its full list of nominees on Friday, with The Batman, along with the Star Wars and Marvel franchises all scoring a large pile of nods.

The list was announced via Deadline for the upcoming show, which honors the best Hollywood genre projects.

This mostly includes science fiction, fantasy and horror, though other types of films have been nominated in the past.

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, which organizes the event, said that the winners of the 2022 Saturn Awards will be live streamed in a ceremony on Oct. 25.

Leading the pack of nominees is Warner Bros. and DC Films' The Batman, which garnered 12 nominations

The film, which featured Robert Pattinson in the title role as the Caped Crusader, is up for Best Superhero Film, Best Film Direction and Best Film Writing (Screenplay), among others.

Pattison himself was also nominated for Best Actor, along with nominations for co-stars Zoë Kravitz and Paul Dano, who are in the race for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

The superhero film category itself, though, was largely dominated by Marvel, which picked up a whole host of nominations as well due to projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Thor: Love and Thunder and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

All four of these films were nominated for Best Superhero Film alongside The Batman.

For their performances in Spider-Man and Shang-Chi, Tom Holland and Simu Liu earned Best Actor nods for their respective roles.

Marvel also received a number of television nominations for highly acclaimed shows like Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and Loki.

The Star Wars franchise also fared well, with Disney and Lucasfilm's galaxy far, far away receiving 10 nominations.

This includes accolades for the saga's numerous television series over the past year, such as Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Best Animated Series) and Season 2 of The Mandalorian (Best Science Fiction Series -- Streaming).

The recent limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi also added to the Star Wars pack, with nominations for Best Limited Event Series (Streaming) as well as nods for star Ewan McGregor and other actors.

While franchises continue to dominate, standalone films also made prominent appearances among the nominees.

Searchlight Pictures' Nightmare Alley, directed by award-winning fantasy filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, came in second to The Batman among films with 10 nominations.

This includes Best Thriller Film and Best Direction for del Toro.

Dune, the highly acclaimed Warner Bros. film based on the epic sci-fi book of the same name, also saw itself on the nominee list.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune is up for, among others, Best Science Fiction Film and Best Actor for star Timothée Chalamet.

'She-Hulk' star Tatiana Maslany marries Brendan Hines
Entertainment News // 19 minutes ago
'She-Hulk' star Tatiana Maslany marries Brendan Hines
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- "She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law" star Tatiana Maslany discussed her wedding to "Lie to Me" and "Locke & Key" actor Brendan Hines.
Blackpink's Lisa, Rosé pose in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Music // 43 minutes ago
Blackpink's Lisa, Rosé pose in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released teasers for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink."
Michelle Branch arrested amid split from husband Patrick Carney
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Michelle Branch arrested amid split from husband Patrick Carney
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic assault amid her separation from her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney.
'Love, Death & Robots': Netflix renews anthology series for Season 4
TV // 1 hour ago
'Love, Death & Robots': Netflix renews anthology series for Season 4
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- "Love, Death & Robots," an adult animated anthology series created by Tim Miller, will return a fourth season on Netflix.
Brandy to reunite with 'Cinderella' cast for ABC special
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Brandy to reunite with 'Cinderella' cast for ABC special
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- "Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20," a new special featuring Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters and other "Cinderella" stars, is coming to ABC.
'Physical' renewed for Season 3 on Apple TV+
TV // 2 hours ago
'Physical' renewed for Season 3 on Apple TV+
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The hit show "Physical" has been renewed for a third season, Apple TV+ announced.
Robin Williams' children remember him as 'kind and joyful' 8 years after death
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Robin Williams' children remember him as 'kind and joyful' 8 years after death
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Robin Williams' children Zak Williams and Zelda Williams posted tributes on the 8th anniversary of the actor's death.
Jon Batiste leaves 'Late Show' after 7 seasons as bandleader
TV // 3 hours ago
Jon Batiste leaves 'Late Show' after 7 seasons as bandleader
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Jon Batiste has exited "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and will be replaced by Louis Cato.
Diane Keaton discusses 'The Godfather' at TCL hand and footprint ceremony
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Diane Keaton discusses 'The Godfather' at TCL hand and footprint ceremony
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Diane Keaton discussed her 1972 film "The Godfather" while attending her TCL Chinese Theatre hand and footprint ceremony.
Megan Thee Stallion says she got 'more personal' on album on 'Fallon'
Music // 4 hours ago
Megan Thee Stallion says she got 'more personal' on album on 'Fallon'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion went on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and talked about the song selection process for her new album, "Traumazine."
