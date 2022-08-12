Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 12, 2022 / 1:06 PM

'She-Hulk' star Tatiana Maslany marries Brendan Hines

By Annie Martin
1/5
'She-Hulk' star Tatiana Maslany marries Brendan Hines
Tatiana Maslany discussed her wedding to "Lie to Me" and "Locke & Key" actor Brendan Hines. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law star Tatiana Maslany is a married woman.

The 36-year-old actress announced on Thursday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she recently married actor Brendan Hines.

Advertisement

"My actual big news is I got married. Nobody knows, so don't tell anyone," Maslany jokingly told Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

"I married a wonderful guy named Brendan -- Brendan Hines," she added. "There's certain things you want to keep private, but we felt like you were the right person to tell it to."

Maslany said she and Hines kept their wedding small due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It went very well. It was a very chill day, other than the fact that our dog was our ringbearer -- Earl," the actress said. "Earl had the little box of rings attached to his neck."

Maslany then shared how her and Hines' wedding rings temporarily got lost as they took wedding photos in a field.

"There's this great picture where you can see Earl has lost the rings," she said. "We found the rings in this -- truly, it was in a field of sheep. Brendan saw them."

Advertisement

Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, in She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law, a new Marvel Studios series coming to Disney+ in August. Disney+ released posters for the show Thursday featuring Maslany, Jameela Jamil and Ginger Gonzaga.

Hines is known for playing Eli Loker on the Fox series Lie to Me and Josh Bennett on the Netflix series Locke & Key.

Read More

'She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law' posters feature Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil Jon Batiste leaves 'Late Show' after 7 seasons as bandleader Michelle Branch arrested amid split from husband Patrick Carney What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Batman,' Star Wars and Marvel headline Saturn Awards nominations
Entertainment News // 1 minute ago
'The Batman,' Star Wars and Marvel headline Saturn Awards nominations
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- "The Batman," Star Wars and Marvel were among the dominating properties nominated for this year's upcoming Saturn Awards.
Blackpink's Lisa, Rosé pose in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Music // 24 minutes ago
Blackpink's Lisa, Rosé pose in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released teasers for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink."
Michelle Branch arrested amid split from husband Patrick Carney
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Michelle Branch arrested amid split from husband Patrick Carney
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Michelle Branch was arrested for domestic assault amid her separation from her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney.
'Love, Death & Robots': Netflix renews anthology series for Season 4
TV // 1 hour ago
'Love, Death & Robots': Netflix renews anthology series for Season 4
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- "Love, Death & Robots," an adult animated anthology series created by Tim Miller, will return a fourth season on Netflix.
Brandy to reunite with 'Cinderella' cast for ABC special
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Brandy to reunite with 'Cinderella' cast for ABC special
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- "Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20," a new special featuring Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters and other "Cinderella" stars, is coming to ABC.
'Physical' renewed for Season 3 on Apple TV+
TV // 2 hours ago
'Physical' renewed for Season 3 on Apple TV+
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The hit show "Physical" has been renewed for a third season, Apple TV+ announced.
Robin Williams' children remember him as 'kind and joyful' 8 years after death
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Robin Williams' children remember him as 'kind and joyful' 8 years after death
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Robin Williams' children Zak Williams and Zelda Williams posted tributes on the 8th anniversary of the actor's death.
Jon Batiste leaves 'Late Show' after 7 seasons as bandleader
TV // 3 hours ago
Jon Batiste leaves 'Late Show' after 7 seasons as bandleader
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Jon Batiste has exited "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and will be replaced by Louis Cato.
Diane Keaton discusses 'The Godfather' at TCL hand and footprint ceremony
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Diane Keaton discusses 'The Godfather' at TCL hand and footprint ceremony
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Diane Keaton discussed her 1972 film "The Godfather" while attending her TCL Chinese Theatre hand and footprint ceremony.
Megan Thee Stallion says she got 'more personal' on album on 'Fallon'
Music // 3 hours ago
Megan Thee Stallion says she got 'more personal' on album on 'Fallon'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion went on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and talked about the song selection process for her new album, "Traumazine."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Anne Heche's rep says actress 'not expected to survive' following car crash
Anne Heche's rep says actress 'not expected to survive' following car crash
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Jon Batiste leaves 'Late Show' after 7 seasons as bandleader
Jon Batiste leaves 'Late Show' after 7 seasons as bandleader
Michelle Branch arrested amid split from husband Patrick Carney
Michelle Branch arrested amid split from husband Patrick Carney
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement