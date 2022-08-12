Robin Williams' children remember him as 'kind and joyful' 8 years after death

1/4

Robin Williams' children Zak Williams and Zelda Williams (L) posted tributes on the 8th anniversary of the actor's death. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Robin Williams' children are remembering the late actor eight years after his death. Williams' son Zak Williams, 39, and daughter Zelda Williams, 33, posted tributes Thursday on the eighth anniversary of their father's death. Advertisement

Robin Williams, an actor known for Good Morning, Vietnam, Dead Poets Society, Mrs. Doubtfire, Good Will Hunting and other films, died by suicide at age 63 in August 2014. The coroner's report showed Williams had advanced Lewy body dementia, which the actor wasn't aware of at the time of his death.

Zak Williams shared a throwback photo on Twitter of his dad sporting longer hair and a beard.

"Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I'm remembering how incredibly kind and joyful you were. I deeply miss you you wonderful, hairy man and will be celebrating your life today. Love you so so much!" he captioned the post.

Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I'm remembering how incredibly kind and joyful you were. I deeply miss you you wonderful, hairy man and will be celebrating your life today. Love you so so much! pic.twitter.com/UBa51xeN2g— Zak Williams (@zakwilliams) August 11, 2022 Advertisement

Zelda Williams posted a quote from Japanese author Haruki Murakami.

"And once the storm is over, you won't remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won't even be sure, whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won't be the same person who walked in," the quote reads.

Zelda Williams also shared a list of suicide prevention resources.

"I don't ask for much, but if I may, be gentle to your hearts today. I know I'm trying," she wrote.

A thread of suicide prevention resources I have mostly posted before. Please add any others you know of that may be helpful to others below too, so they can find them. I don't ask for much, but if I may, be gentle to your hearts today. I know I'm trying. X pic.twitter.com/fhl57W3lcU— Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) August 11, 2022

Zak Williams is Robin Williams' son with Valerie Velardi. The actor shared Zelda Williams and son Cody Williams with Marsha Garces Williams.

Robin Williams' widow, Susan Schneider Williams, said in an interview with Today in 2020 that Robin Williams "wasn't in his right mind" at the time of his death due to his unknown struggle with Lewy body dementia.