Aug. 12, 2022 / 11:47 AM

Michelle Branch splits from husband Patrick Carney: 'I am totally devastated'

By Annie Martin
Michelle Branch confirmed her separation from her husband, Patrick Carney, after accusing the Black Keys drummer of cheating. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Michelle Branch has separated from her husband, Patrick Carney, after three years of marriage.

The 39-year-old singer confirmed her split from Carney, a drummer for the rock duo Black Keys, on Thursday.

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward," Branch said in a statement. "With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

Branch and Carney married in April 2019 and have two children together, son Rhys James, 3, and daughter Willie Jacquet, 6 months. Branch also has a 17-year-old daughter, Owen Isabelle, with her ex-husband, Teddy Landau.

E! News said Branch accused Carney of cheating while she was "home with our 6 month old daughter" in a since-deleted tweet Wednesday.

Branch will release her fourth studio album, The Trouble with Fever, in September. The album features the single "I'm a Man," released in July.

