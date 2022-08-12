Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 12, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 12: Cara Delevingne, Yvette Nicole Brown

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for Aug. 12: Cara Delevingne, Yvette Nicole Brown
Cara Delevingne attends the premiere of "The Innocent" at Palais des Festivals at the 75th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 24. The model/actor turns 30 on Friday. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Blessed Innocent XI in 1611

-- American painter Abbott Thayer, credited with noting camouflage in the animal world, in 1849

-- Educator/poet Katharine Lee Bates, who wrote "America the Beautiful," in 1859

-- Moviemaker Cecil B. DeMille in 1881

-- Physicist Erwin Schrodinger in 1887

-- Actor/filmmaker Cantinflas, born Fortino Mario Moreno y Reyes, in 1911

-- Norris and Ross McWhirter, who founded the Guinness World Records, in 1925

-- Businessman/activist George Soros in 1930 (age 92)

File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

-- Author William Goldman in 1931

-- Former national security adviser John Poindexter in 1936 (age 86)

-- Actor George Hamilton in 1939 (age 83)

-- Singer/songwriter Mark Knopfler in 1949 (age 73)

-- Author Ann Martin in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Bruce Greenwood in 1956 (age 66)

-- Rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot, born Anthony Ray, in 1963 (age 59)

-- Tennis star Pete Sampras in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Yvette Nicole Brown in 1971 (age 51)

Advertisement

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Comedian Michael Ian Black in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Casey Affleck in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Leah Pipes in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor/model Cara Delevingne in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Imani Hakim in 1993 (age 29)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Read More

Lucasfilm releases poster, teaser for 'LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation' A grisly discovery is made in first trailer for 'Raven's Hollow'

Latest Headlines

Elizabeth Lail: 'Mack & Rita' is reminder to be our authentic selves
Movies // 6 minutes ago
Elizabeth Lail: 'Mack & Rita' is reminder to be our authentic selves
NEW YORK, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Lail says "Mack & Rita" -- her comedy film about an anxious millennial homebody who magically transforms into a joyful, 70-year-old version of herself -- is a celebration of self-awareness and acceptance.
What to stream this weekend: 'Never Have I Ever,' 'Collide'
Entertainment News // 6 minutes ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Never Have I Ever,' 'Collide'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- "Never Have I Ever," "Collide," a Princess Diana documentary, "13: The Musical" and "A League of Their Own" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
'Girl Picture' cast celebrates 'imperfect' teenage characters
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Girl Picture' cast celebrates 'imperfect' teenage characters
LOS ANGELES Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Finnish stars of "Girl Pictures" -- Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen and Linnea Leino -- discuss the teenage relationship drama.
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Music // 14 hours ago
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released concept teasers for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink."
Kane Brown to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 14 hours ago
Kane Brown to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Kane Brown will make history as the first male country music artist to perform at the MTV VMAs.
'90 Day: The Single Life' to return Sept. 12 on TLC
TV // 14 hours ago
'90 Day: The Single Life' to return Sept. 12 on TLC
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "90 Day: The Single Life," a spinoff of the popular reality series "90 Day Fiancé," will return for a third season in September.
'She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law' posters feature Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil
TV // 15 hours ago
'She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law' posters feature Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law," a new Marvel Studios series starring Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil and Ginger Gonzaga, is coming to Disney+ in August.
'Rick and Morty' take on aliens in Season 6 trailer
TV // 15 hours ago
'Rick and Morty' take on aliens in Season 6 trailer
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "Rick and Morty," an animated comedy series created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, will return for a sixth season in September.
'Wedding Season' trailer: Rosa Salazar, Gavin Drea go on the run
TV // 16 hours ago
'Wedding Season' trailer: Rosa Salazar, Gavin Drea go on the run
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "Wedding Season," a new series starring "Parenthood" actress Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea, is coming to Hulu in September.
Kathy Hilton would 'love' to film with Denise Richards on 'RHOBH'
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Kathy Hilton would 'love' to film with Denise Richards on 'RHOBH'
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Kathy Hilton said she'd "love" to film with Denise Richards if the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star returned to the show.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Movie review: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets 'Forrest Gump' right
Movie review: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets 'Forrest Gump' right
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
'90 Day: The Single Life' to return Sept. 12 on TLC
'90 Day: The Single Life' to return Sept. 12 on TLC
Kieran Culkin says daughter picked up curse word from his swearing
Kieran Culkin says daughter picked up curse word from his swearing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement