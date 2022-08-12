Diane Keaton discusses 'The Godfather' at TCL hand and footprint ceremony

1/6

Diane Keaton attends her hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Diane Keaton discussed her film The Godfather while attending her hand at footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre. The 76-year-old actress was honored Thursday at the historic Hollywood theater. Advertisement

Keaton was joined by her two children, daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, and Dexter's husband, Jordan White.

The actress wore wide-leg white trousers with a black and white polka dot shirt, black blazer and hat.

Keaton is an Academy Award-winning actress who has appeared in such films as The Godfather, Annie Hall, Father of the Bride, Something's Gotta Give.

In an interview with People at the ceremony, Keaton said casting her as Kay Adams-Corleone in The Godfather, her first major film role, was "the kindest thing that someone's ever done" for her.

"I got cast to be in The Godfather and I didn't even read it," she said, referencing Mario Puzo's novel of the same name. "I didn't know a single thing. I just was going around auditioning. I think that was amazing for me. And then I had to kind of read the book."

Keaton recently told Entertainment Tonight that her Godfather co-star Al Pacino was nearly not cast in his iconic role of Michael Corleone.

"Nobody wanted Al Pacino. They didn't want him to play that part, and I had already been cast," the actress said.

"So I was standing there and they brought him up when I was standing there and we worked together in front of [the producers], and they gave him the job," she added. "Do you believe that? After he had auditioned before and they didn't want him."

The Godfather won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Marlon Brando at the 1973 Academy Awards.