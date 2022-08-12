Watch Live
House debates Inflation Reduction Act before voting on the Democratic-led suite of climate, fiscal actions
Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 12, 2022 / 9:38 AM

Diane Keaton discusses 'The Godfather' at TCL hand and footprint ceremony

By Annie Martin
1/6
Diane Keaton discusses 'The Godfather' at TCL hand and footprint ceremony
Diane Keaton attends her hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Diane Keaton discussed her film The Godfather while attending her hand at footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The 76-year-old actress was honored Thursday at the historic Hollywood theater.

Advertisement

Keaton was joined by her two children, daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, and Dexter's husband, Jordan White.

The actress wore wide-leg white trousers with a black and white polka dot shirt, black blazer and hat.

Keaton is an Academy Award-winning actress who has appeared in such films as The Godfather, Annie Hall, Father of the Bride, Something's Gotta Give.

In an interview with People at the ceremony, Keaton said casting her as Kay Adams-Corleone in The Godfather, her first major film role, was "the kindest thing that someone's ever done" for her.

"I got cast to be in The Godfather and I didn't even read it," she said, referencing Mario Puzo's novel of the same name. "I didn't know a single thing. I just was going around auditioning. I think that was amazing for me. And then I had to kind of read the book."

Keaton recently told Entertainment Tonight that her Godfather co-star Al Pacino was nearly not cast in his iconic role of Michael Corleone.

Advertisement

"Nobody wanted Al Pacino. They didn't want him to play that part, and I had already been cast," the actress said.

"So I was standing there and they brought him up when I was standing there and we worked together in front of [the producers], and they gave him the job," she added. "Do you believe that? After he had auditioned before and they didn't want him."

The Godfather won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor for Marlon Brando at the 1973 Academy Awards.

Read More

Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers Kieran Culkin says daughter picked up curse word from his swearing 'Empire of Light' with Olivia Colman to screen at BFI London Film Festival What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jon Batiste leaves 'Late Show' after 7 seasons as bandleader
TV // 19 minutes ago
Jon Batiste leaves 'Late Show' after 7 seasons as bandleader
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Jon Batiste has exited "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and will be replaced by Louis Cato.
Megan Thee Stallion says she got 'more personal' on album on 'Fallon'
Music // 1 hour ago
Megan Thee Stallion says she got 'more personal' on album on 'Fallon'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion went on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and talked about the song selection process for her new album, "Traumazine."
Anne Heche's rep says actress 'not expected to survive' following car crash
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Anne Heche's rep says actress 'not expected to survive' following car crash
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A spokesperson for Anne Heche said that the actress "is not expected to survive" following a fiery car accident last Friday.
Elizabeth Lail: 'Mack & Rita' is reminder to be our authentic selves
Movies // 6 hours ago
Elizabeth Lail: 'Mack & Rita' is reminder to be our authentic selves
NEW YORK, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Elizabeth Lail says "Mack & Rita" -- her comedy film about an anxious millennial homebody who magically transforms into a joyful, 70-year-old version of herself -- is a celebration of self-awareness and acceptance.
What to stream this weekend: 'Never Have I Ever,' 'Collide'
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
What to stream this weekend: 'Never Have I Ever,' 'Collide'
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- "Never Have I Ever," "Collide," a Princess Diana documentary, "13: The Musical" and "A League of Their Own" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 12: Cara Delevingne, Yvette Nicole Brown
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 12: Cara Delevingne, Yvette Nicole Brown
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Actor/model Cara Delevingne turns 30 and actor Yvette Nicole Brown turns 51, among the famous birthdays for Aug. 12.
'Girl Picture' cast celebrates 'imperfect' teenage characters
Movies // 7 hours ago
'Girl Picture' cast celebrates 'imperfect' teenage characters
LOS ANGELES Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Finnish stars of "Girl Pictures" -- Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen and Linnea Leino -- discuss the teenage relationship drama.
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Music // 20 hours ago
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink released concept teasers for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink."
Kane Brown to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 20 hours ago
Kane Brown to perform at MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Kane Brown will make history as the first male country music artist to perform at the MTV VMAs.
'90 Day: The Single Life' to return Sept. 12 on TLC
TV // 21 hours ago
'90 Day: The Single Life' to return Sept. 12 on TLC
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- "90 Day: The Single Life," a spinoff of the popular reality series "90 Day Fiancé," will return for a third season in September.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Anne Heche's rep says actress 'not expected to survive' following car crash
Anne Heche's rep says actress 'not expected to survive' following car crash
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
Blackpink's Jisoo, Jennie appear in 'Pink Venom' concept teasers
'90 Day: The Single Life' to return Sept. 12 on TLC
'90 Day: The Single Life' to return Sept. 12 on TLC
Elvis Costello announces 10-show residency, reunites with old band on 'Fallon'
Elvis Costello announces 10-show residency, reunites with old band on 'Fallon'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement