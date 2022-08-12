Watch Live
Entertainment News
Aug. 12, 2022 / 11:43 AM

Brandy to reunite with 'Cinderella' cast for ABC special

By Annie Martin
1/5
Brandy to reunite with 'Cinderella' cast for ABC special
Brandy played Cinderella in the 1997 TV movie musical "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Brandy and other Cinderella cast members will reunite for a new ABC special.

ABC said in a press release Thursday that Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 will air Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

The special celebrates the 25th anniversary of the TV movie musical Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, which first aired on ABC in November 1997.

Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox will take part in the reunion.

Cinderella was the first Cinderella film to feature a Black Cinderella and Fairy Godmother, played by Brandy and late singer and actress Whitney Houston, respectively. The ABC special will explore how the movie expanded society's view of the term "princess" and features interviews with the cast members, as well as behind-the-scenes footage with Houston.

In addition, the special will dive into the film's positive impact on representation in Hollywood. It includes interviews with actor Billy Porter, actress Jade Jones and singer-songwriter and choreographer Todrick Hall.

"We're delighted that the 25th anniversary of this landmark incarnation of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella is being celebrated on its original network," Concord Theatricals SVP Imogen Lloyd Webber said. "Rodgers & Hammerstein's unforgettable score is truly timeless -- still enchanting listeners 80 years after their partnership began and 65 years since their first Cinderella first charmed the largest audience in television history."

Following the special, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella will air at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC. The film is also available to stream on Disney+.

