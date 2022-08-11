Kieran Culkin says daughter picked up curse word from his swearing

Kieran Culkin said he made the mistake of swearing in front of his 2-year-old daughter, Kinsey. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Kieran Culkin says his toddler daughter picked up a curse word from his swearing. The 39-year-old actor said on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he recently made the mistake of swearing in front of his 2-year-old daughter, Kinsey Sioux. Advertisement

Culkin shares Kinsey and son Wilder Wolf, who turns one year old next week, with his wife, Jazz Charton.

On The Late Show, Culkin said Kinsey is "at an age now where she just repeats everything."

"I never had a filter, since I was a kid. I had a tutor when I was nine years old who I never cursed in front of. She goes, 'Don't. It's just a word. Say whatever you want,'" he said. "So I just let loose and my daughter will repeat things sometimes."

Culkin said the incident happened while he was making his kids breakfast after his wife had a bad night's sleep.

"I said, 'You sleep in, I'll take the kids and give them breakfast,'" the actor recalled. "I'm making oatmeal ... and as I'm making it, I think of something I did at work that I could have done better and I just went, '[Expletive].'"

"I hear my daughter, 'Daddy, what [expletive] is?' I sort of keep making the oatmeal," he said. "'Daddy? Daddy? Daddy?' 'Yeah, honey? What? I can hear you.' 'What [expletive] is?' Ignore it. 'Daddy?'"

Culkin then tried to distract his daughter with the peach she wanted.

"I had two or three options there. Like, do what I just did -- ignore it and then give her a [expletive] peach, which is what I did," the star said. "Then there was my instinct, which was to just laugh my ass off, but then that encourages it."

"Then there's the 'good parenting' thing, which would be to take a knee and explain to her that that is a bad word that daddy said and you shouldn't do it. But I know my daughter. If I did that, she would just have one in the chamber at all times," he added.

Culkin plays Roman Roy on the HBO series Succession. The series is nominated for several awards at the Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Culkin.