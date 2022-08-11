Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 11, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 11: Viola Davis, Steve Wozniak

By UPI Staff
1/2
Viola Davis arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on September 22, 2019. The actor turns 57 on August 11. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Songwriter Carrie Jacobs Bond in 1862

-- Composer J. Rosamond Johnson in 1873

-- Art collector Joseph Hirshhorn in 1899

-- Singer June Hutton in 1920

-- Author Alex Haley in 1921

-- Actor Arlene Dahl in 1925

-- European socialite Claus von Bulow in 1926

-- Evangelist Jerry Falwell in 1933

-- Columnist Marilyn vos Savant in 1946 (age 76)

-- Pop singer Eric Carmen in 1949 (age 73)

-- Apple computer co-founder Steve Wozniak in 1950 (age 72)

File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI

-- Professional wrestler/actor Hulk Hogan, born Terry Gene Bollea, in 1953 (age 69)

-- British singer/songwriter Joe Jackson in 1954 (age 68)

-- Playwright David Henry Hwang in 1957 (age 65)

-- Political commentator David Brooks in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Embeth Davidtz in 1965 (age 57)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
-- Actor Viola Davis in 1965 (age 57)

-- TV/radio personality Joe Rogan in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Anna Gunn in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Will Friedle in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Chris Hemsworth in 1983 (age 39)

-- Political commentator Tomi Lahren in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor/dancer Alyson Stoner in 1993 (age 29)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

