Steve Martin hints at retirement after 'Only Murders in the Building' role

Steve Martin said he has been contemplating retirement, and will likely not take on any new roles after "Only Murders in the Building." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Steve Martin said he will likely begin slowing his career and heading toward retirement and isn't planning to take on any more roles after Only Murders in the Building. Besides starring in the Hulu hit series with Martin Short and Selena Gomez, Martin, 76, is on a nationwide tour with Short doing a live comedy show called You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today! Advertisement

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday, Martin said that after the show, he likely won't seek out any new projects.

"When this show is done, I'm not going to seek others. I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it," he said.

Meanwhile, a two-part documentary on Martin's life is heading for Apple TV. It will be directed and produced by Oscar winner Morgan Neville.

Only Murders in the Building, streaming its second season, has been nominated for 17 Primetime Emmy Awards -- including three for Martin -- and has been renewed for a third season.

Martin is also publishing his 12th book, Number One Is Walking: My life in the Movies and Other Diversions.

Martin told THR he wants to spend more time in New York, where he has a 9-year-old daughter with his wife, Anne Stringfield.

"I have a family life that's really fun," Martin said. "To film a movie now, to go someplace else to live, I'm not willing to do that anymore. I can't disappear for three months."