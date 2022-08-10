Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Kylie Jenner, Angie Harmon

1/4

Kylie Jenner attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. The model turns 25 on August 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo. They include:

-- Edmund Jennings Randolph, the first U.S. attorney general, in 1753

-- Herbert Hoover, 31st president of the United States, in 1874

-- Actor Jack Haley in 1898

-- Guitar maker Leo Fender in 1909

-- Actor Rhonda Fleming in 1923

-- Singer/businessman Jimmy Dean in 1928

-- Singer Eddie Fisher in 1928

-- Singer Bobby Hatfield in 1940

-- Fashion designer Betsey Johnson in 1942 (age 80)

File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI

-- Singer Ronnie Spector in 1943

-- Rock musician Ian Anderson in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Rosanna Arquette in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Antonio Banderas in 1960 (age 62)

-- Writer Suzanne Collins in 1962 (age 60)

-- Political commentator Andrew Sullivan in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Justin Theroux in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Angie Harmon in 1972 (age 50)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Joanna Garcia in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor/model Devon Aoki in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Brenton Thwaites in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Lucas Till in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Brigette Lundy-Paine in 1994 (age 28)

-- Model/television personality Kylie Jenner in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Jeremy Maguire in 2011 (age 11)