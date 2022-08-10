Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 10, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Kylie Jenner, Angie Harmon

By UPI Staff
1/4
Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Kylie Jenner, Angie Harmon
Kylie Jenner attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 15. The model turns 25 on August 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Edmund Jennings Randolph, the first U.S. attorney general, in 1753

-- Herbert Hoover, 31st president of the United States, in 1874

-- Actor Jack Haley in 1898

-- Guitar maker Leo Fender in 1909

-- Actor Rhonda Fleming in 1923

-- Singer/businessman Jimmy Dean in 1928

-- Singer Eddie Fisher in 1928

-- Singer Bobby Hatfield in 1940

-- Fashion designer Betsey Johnson in 1942 (age 80)

File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI

-- Singer Ronnie Spector in 1943

-- Rock musician Ian Anderson in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Rosanna Arquette in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Antonio Banderas in 1960 (age 62)

-- Writer Suzanne Collins in 1962 (age 60)

-- Political commentator Andrew Sullivan in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Justin Theroux in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Angie Harmon in 1972 (age 50)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Joanna Garcia in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor/model Devon Aoki in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Brenton Thwaites in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Lucas Till in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Brigette Lundy-Paine in 1994 (age 28)

-- Model/television personality Kylie Jenner in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Jeremy Maguire in 2011 (age 11)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Read More

Peter Dinklage joins 'Hunger Games' prequel film

Latest Headlines

Pentagon's Kino dances in 'Pose' music video
Music // 12 hours ago
Pentagon's Kino dances in 'Pose' music video
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star Kino released a single and music video for his solo song "Pose."
Eva Longoria to star in Apple TV+ series 'Land of Women'
TV // 13 hours ago
Eva Longoria to star in Apple TV+ series 'Land of Women'
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "Desperate Housewives" actress Eva Longoria will star in and executive produce "Land of Women," an Apple TV+ dramedy based on the Sandra Barneda novel.
'Mo' trailer: Mo Amer explores life as Palestinian refugee in America
TV // 14 hours ago
'Mo' trailer: Mo Amer explores life as Palestinian refugee in America
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "Mo," a comedy series created by Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef, is coming to Netflix on Aug. 24.
'Do Revenge' poster: Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke star in Netflix film
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Do Revenge' poster: Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke star in Netflix film
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Netflix released a poster and trailer for "Do Revenge," a dark comedy starring "Riverdale" actress Camila Mendes and "Stranger Things" star Maya Hawke.
Kenan Thompson to host Primetime Emmy Awards in September
TV // 15 hours ago
Kenan Thompson to host Primetime Emmy Awards in September
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson will host the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in September.
'9-1-1': Disaster 'comes from above' in Season 6 teaser
TV // 15 hours ago
'9-1-1': Disaster 'comes from above' in Season 6 teaser
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "9-1-1," a first responders drama starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Oliver Stark, will return for a sixth season on Fox in September.
'Today' host Hoda Kotb spends 58th birthday with family
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
'Today' host Hoda Kotb spends 58th birthday with family
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- "Today" co-anchor Hoda Kotb celebrated her 58th birthday with her daughters and other family.
A grisly discovery is made in first trailer for 'Raven's Hollow'
Movies // 16 hours ago
A grisly discovery is made in first trailer for 'Raven's Hollow'
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The first trailer for Shudder's upcoming horror film "Raven's Hollow," inspired by the life of Edgar Allan Poe, was released on Tuesday.
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster teases 'sassier' new look for revival
TV // 16 hours ago
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster teases 'sassier' new look for revival
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Paget Brewster will reprise Emily Prentiss in the "Criminal Minds" revival at Paramount+.
'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' to open in theaters in December 2024
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' to open in theaters in December 2024
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Paramount announced a release date for "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" and pushed back its upcoming "Smurfs" animated musical.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets 'Forrest Gump' right
Movie review: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' gets 'Forrest Gump' right
Stars react to Olivia Newton-John's death: 'Your impact was incredible'
Stars react to Olivia Newton-John's death: 'Your impact was incredible'
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster teases 'sassier' new look for revival
'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster teases 'sassier' new look for revival
Abbi Jacobson based 'League of Their Own' on history, not movie
Abbi Jacobson based 'League of Their Own' on history, not movie
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement