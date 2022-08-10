Famous birthdays for Aug. 10: Kylie Jenner, Angie Harmon

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Edmund Jennings Randolph, the first U.S. attorney general, in 1753
-- Herbert Hoover, 31st president of the United States, in 1874
-- Actor Jack Haley in 1898
-- Guitar maker Leo Fender in 1909
-- Actor Rhonda Fleming in 1923
-- Singer/businessman Jimmy Dean in 1928
-- Singer Eddie Fisher in 1928
-- Singer Bobby Hatfield in 1940
-- Fashion designer Betsey Johnson in 1942 (age 80)
-- Singer Ronnie Spector in 1943
-- Rock musician Ian Anderson in 1947 (age 75)
-- Actor Rosanna Arquette in 1959 (age 63)
-- Actor Antonio Banderas in 1960 (age 62)
-- Writer Suzanne Collins in 1962 (age 60)
-- Political commentator Andrew Sullivan in 1963 (age 59)
-- Actor Justin Theroux in 1971 (age 51)
-- Actor Angie Harmon in 1972 (age 50)
-- Actor Joanna Garcia in 1979 (age 43)
-- Actor/model Devon Aoki in 1982 (age 40)
-- Actor Brenton Thwaites in 1989 (age 33)
-- Actor Lucas Till in 1990 (age 32)
-- Actor Brigette Lundy-Paine in 1994 (age 28)
-- Model/television personality Kylie Jenner in 1997 (age 25)
-- Actor Jeremy Maguire in 2011 (age 11)