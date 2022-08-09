Watch Live
President Joe Biden signs CHIPS Act into law to increase semiconductor production in U.S.
Aug. 9, 2022 / 9:52 AM

Fashion designer Zac Posen engaged to Harrison Ball

By Annie Martin
Fashion designer Zac Posen announced his engagement to his boyfriend, ballet dancer Harrison Ball. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Fashion designer Zac Posen is engaged to be married.

Posen, 41, announced his engagement to his boyfriend, ballet dancer Harrison Ball, on Monday.

Posen shared the news on Instagram alongside photos of himself with Ball, a principal dancer at the New York City Ballet. The pictures included a look at an engagement ring.

"Engaged 8.8.22 @__harrisonball__," Posen captioned the post.

Harrison confirmed the news with a post on his own account. He included a photo of himself and Posen posing next to giant arrows in Arizona.

"GETTING HITCHED - CUPIDS ARROW(S)," Harrison wrote.
Actress Uzo Aduba, model Iman and television personality and fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons were among those to congratulate Posen in the comments.

"Aahhhhh!!!!! Congratulations!!!" Aduba wrote.

"CONGRATS," Iman added.

"That is so exciting! Congrats you two!" Simmons said.

Posen and Ball made their relationship Instagram official in April 2021.

Posen launched a line of inclusive wedding jewelry with Blue Nile in June. He told Brides magazine at the time that the collection was designed "to represent love, regardless of gender."

"The traditional idea of marriage is evolving, and the wedding category is finally starting to reflect that," Posen said.

