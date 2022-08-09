Trending
Aug. 9, 2022

Famous birthdays for Aug. 9: Juanes, David Steinberg

By UPI Staff
Juanes arrives on the red carpet at the 2021 Latin Billboard Music Awards at the University of Miami, Watsco Center, on September 23 in Coral Gables, Fla. The singer turns 50 on August 9. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French architect Pierre Charles L'Enfant, designer of the District of Columbia, in 1754

-- Philanthropist Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton in 1757

-- Author P.L. Travers in 1899

-- American Indian engineer Mary G. Ross in 1908

-- English actor/playwright Robert Shaw in 1927

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Cousy in 1928 (age 94)

-- Australian tennis star Rod Laver in 1938 (age 84)

-- Comedian David Steinberg in 1942 (age 80)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Heavyweight boxer Ken Norton in 1943

-- Actor Sam Elliott in 1944 (age 78)

-- Actor Melanie Griffith in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Amanda Bearse in 1958 (age 64)

-- Fashion designer Michael Kors in 1959 (age 63)

-- Pop singer Whitney Houston in 1963

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Brett Hull in 1964 (age 58)

-- TV host Hoda Kotb in 1964 (age 58)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Deion Sanders in 1967 (age 55)

-- Actor Gillian Anderson in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Eric Bana in 1968 (age 54)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- TV journalist Chris Cuomo in 1970 (52)

-- Musician Juanes, born Juan Esteban Aristizábal Vásquez, in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Kevin McKidd in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Jessica Capshaw in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Audrey Tautou in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Ashley Johnson in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Dan Levy in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Anna Kendrick in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Adelaide Kane in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Bill Skarsgard in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Justice Smith in 1995 (age 27)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

