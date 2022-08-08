John Legend, Chrissy Teigen describe hesitancy to discuss 2020 miscarriage

1/5

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Amid the recent news that the couple are expecting again, John Legend described his reservations about announcing his wife Chrissy Teigen's 2020 pregnancy loss. The couple announced Thursday that they were expecting a baby once again following a round of in-vitro treatments, with Teigen writing, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again." Advertisement

Legend and Teigen have been vocal about their struggles to conceive, often posting about the ups and downs of Teigen's pregnancies on social media, and in particular being open about her miscarriage.

Speaking Sunday on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, Legend said it was "difficult" to go public with the news, adding that he was "hesitant to share it."

"But I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it, because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people, and way more people than anybody realizes go through this," Legend said, adding that coming forward "helped a lot of people."

The Grammy-winning singer said that after the couple shared their story, they were approached by a "community of people" that had gone through a similar experience.

"They told us they felt alone a lot of times and us sharing our experience helped people feel less alone and feel like there were other people going through it," Legend said.

The couple have a daughter, Luna, born in 2016, and a son, Miles, born in 2018, both through in-vitro fertilization.

Legend and Teigen announced in August 2020 that they were expecting a third child.

In October of that year, Teigen and Legend lost the baby following complications during the pregnancy.

"To our Jack -- I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," Teigen wrote on Instagram announcing the miscarriage.

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we've been able to experience. But everyday can't be full of sunshine," the model and television personality added.

The couple has said the tragedy helped bring them closer together.

"We were tested," Legend told The Guardian in May. "It was a tragedy. But I think it strengthened our resolve and our resilience because we were there for each other. We came out even more sure of who we were as a couple and as a family."

Teigen has also been outspoken about people who have criticized her body image during her latest pregnancy.

After several offensive comments were seen on one of her recent Instagram posts, Teigen simply wrote in response, "U guys are something."