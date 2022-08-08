NBA star Tobias Harris marries at New York wedding

Tobias Harris (L) married Jasmine Winton at Oheka Castle in New York. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- NBA star Tobias Harris is a married man. Harris, a professional basketball player for the Philadelphia 76ers, married his longtime girlfriend, Jasmine Winton, at a wedding Saturday in New York. Advertisement

People said Harris, 30, and Winton married at Oheka Castle in Huntington, N.Y., with their friends and family in attendance.

"I grew up in Long Island," Harris said. "So, to grow up and be a kid going to high school, everybody used to talk about Oheka Castle ... it's kind of like a full circle type thing."

Harris and Winton got engaged in 2020.

In the interview, Harris credited Winton with opening his "eyes up to perspectives on understanding life and what people come from."

Winton praised Harris as a "nurturing," "thoughtful" and "caring" partner.

Harris confirmed the wedding news in a post Monday on Instagram Stories.

"As I sit here on this plane and reflect on the wedding we just had, all I can do is smile," Harris wrote. "That was seriously the best day of my life!! To be in the presence of so many amazing people celebrating our love, I'm lost for words on how special the moment was."

"My wife has such a fantastic soul, and to see the genuine love and happiness from every one of her close friends and family on such a special occasion was beautiful to witness," he added. "We really were surrounded by stunning energy."