Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 8, 2022 / 6:58 AM

Reality TV star Teresa Giudice marries Louie Ruelas

By Karen Butler
1/3
Reality TV star Teresa Giudice marries Louie Ruelas
Louie Ruelas and Teresa Giudice tied the knot this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has married her longtime beau, businessman Louie Ruelas.

Today reported the couple exchanged wedding vows during a sunset ceremony on Saturday in front of about 220 guests at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, N.J.

Advertisement

The New York Post said Giudice's four daughters -- Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16 and Audriana, 12 -- served as bridesmaids.

Joe Giudice, Giudice's ex-husband and the father of her kids, shared on Instagram a photo of them in matching peach gowns.

Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley, Alexia Echevarria, Chanel Ayan, Loni Love, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Ashley Darbey, Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks, Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider were among the guests.

The lavish affair was taped and will be shown on Bravo at a later date, E! News said.

Advertisement

Giudice wore a custom Mark Zunino fitted strapless dress with a mermaid silhouette.

She topped the ensemble off with a tiara and a veil embroidered with interlinking hearts and the words "Sempre Insieme," which means, "Always Together."

The bride carried a bouquet of white roses.

The groom wore a white tuxedo jacket, black bowtie and black pants.

Giudice, 50, and Ruelas, 47, have been together for about two years and got engaged last October.

Giudice and her first husband, Joe, were married from 1999 to 2020.

They both served time in jail after being accused of various financial, tax and fraud crimes. Joe was also deported to his native Italy, but now lives in the Bahamas.

Read More

'Bullet Train' tops North American box office with $30.1M Hugh Jackman mourns the death of dog Dali Viggo Mortensen: 'Thirteen Lives' celebrates 'selfless collaboration' Dominic Monaghan: 'Moonhaven' inspires hope for the future

Latest Headlines

June Spencer, 103, retires from 'The Archers' after 70 years
Entertainment News // 35 minutes ago
June Spencer, 103, retires from 'The Archers' after 70 years
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The BBC radio show "The Archers" is paying tribute to the character of Peggy Woolley, whose 103-year-old portrayer recently retired 70 years after she originated the role.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: Casey Cott, Meagan Good
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: Casey Cott, Meagan Good
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Casey Cott turns 30 and actor Meagan Good turns 41, among the famous birthdays for August 8.
Abbi Jacobson based 'League of Their Own' on history, not movie
TV // 5 hours ago
Abbi Jacobson based 'League of Their Own' on history, not movie
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Abbi Jacobson, and the cast and creators of Prime Video's "A League of Their Own" discuss the historical bases for the show about the All-American Girls Professionals Baseball League.
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Veteran actor Roger E. Mosley who is best known for his role as Theodore "T.C." Calvin in Magnum, P.I. has died, his daughter said. He was 83.
'Bullet Train' tops North American box office with $30.1M
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Bullet Train' tops North American box office with $30.1M
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Brad Pitt-Sandra Bullock action-caper, "Bullet Train," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $30.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Hugh Jackman mourns the death of dog Dali
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Hugh Jackman mourns the death of dog Dali
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman is mourning the death of his beloved dog, Dali, this weekend.
Anne Heche intubated, but in stable condition after fiery car crash
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Anne Heche intubated, but in stable condition after fiery car crash
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Anne Heche remains intubated and is being treated for burns she sustained in a fiery crash in Los Angeles Friday.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Abbie Cornish, Samantha Ronson
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Abbie Cornish, Samantha Ronson
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Actor Abbie Cornish turns 40 and DJ Samantha Ronson turns 45, among the famous birthdays for August 7.
Reports: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson end 9-month romance
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Reports: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson end 9-month romance
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have broken up after dating for about nine months, according to multiple media reports.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart again
Music // 1 day ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart again
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album for a fifth consecutive weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anne Heche intubated, but in stable condition after fiery car crash
Anne Heche intubated, but in stable condition after fiery car crash
Hugh Jackman mourns the death of dog Dali
Hugh Jackman mourns the death of dog Dali
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
Viggo Mortensen: 'Thirteen Lives' celebrates 'selfless collaboration'
Viggo Mortensen: 'Thirteen Lives' celebrates 'selfless collaboration'
'Superspreader' to premiere on Aug. 19 on FX, Hulu
'Superspreader' to premiere on Aug. 19 on FX, Hulu
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement