Aug. 8, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 8: Casey Cott, Meagan Good

By UPI Staff
Casey Cott arrives on the red carpet at the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017, in New York City. The actor turns 30 on August 8. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- The United States' first professional architect, Charles Bulfinch, in 1763

-- Black explorer Matthew Henson in 1866

-- Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata in 1879

-- Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg in 1908

-- Movie producer Dino De Laurentiis in 1919

-- Aquatic actor Esther Williams in 1921

-- Singer Mel Tillis in 1932

-- Singer Joe Tex in 1933

-- Actor Dustin Hoffman in 1937 (age 85)

-- Singer Connie Stevens in 1938 (age 84)

-- Russian cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya, first woman to walk in space, in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Keith Carradine in 1949 (age 73)

-- Writer/journalist Randy Shilts in 1951

-- Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in 1951

-- TV personality Deborah Norville in 1958 (age 64)

-- Musician The Edge, born David Evans, in 1961 (age 61)

-- Singer JC Chasez in 1976 (age 46)

-- Tennis star Roger Federer in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Meagan Good in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Peyton List in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Katie Leung in 1987 (age 35)

-- Beatrice, princess of York, in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Casey Cott in 1992 (age 30)

-- Singer Lauv, born Ari Leff, in 1994 (age 28)

-- Singer Shawn Mendes in 1998 (age 24)

