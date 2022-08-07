Advertisement
Aug. 7, 2022 / 7:42 AM

Hugh Jackman mourns the death of dog Dali

By Karen Butler
Hugh Jackman's dog Dali, 11, has died. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Music Man and Wolverine icon Hugh Jackman is mourning the death of his beloved dog, Dali, this weekend.

"It's a very sad day for our family," the 53-year-old actor posted on Instagram Saturday.

"Dali, our beloved Frenchie, passed away last night. He would've been 12 next month ... which I'm told is a long life for this breed," he added. "I always, always called him the ROCKSTAR. Because he was! He marched to the beat of his own drum, was beloved by the whole world, and boy did he have a good life. We will miss him but know he's howling in heaven, ruling the roost and enjoying the all you can eat buffet. RIP Dali Rockstar Jackman. We love you!"

The post featured two photos of Jackman laughing and cuddling the pooch while he is sitting in front of a laptop computer.

It has already gotten more than 250,000 "likes."

