Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 7, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Abbie Cornish, Samantha Ronson

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for Aug. 7: Abbie Cornish, Samantha Ronson
Abbie Cornish attends the 35th annual American Cinematheque Awards at the Beverly Hilton in California on November 18. The actor turns 40 on August 7. File Photo by Mike Goulding/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Hungarian countess/serial killer Elizabeth Bathory in 1560

-- Carl Ritter, German co-founder of modern geographical science, in 1779

-- World War I Dutch spy and courtesan known as Mata Hari, born Margaret Gertrude Zelle, in 1876

-- Diplomat/Nobel Prize winner Ralph Bunche in 1904

-- Actor Carl Switzer in 1927

-- Baseball pitcher Don Larsen in 1929

-- Humorist Garrison Keillor in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor Tobin Bell in 1942 (age 80)

-- Former FBI Director Robert Mueller in 1944 (age 78)

-- Minnesota Supreme Court Justice/football Hall of Fame member Alan Page in 1945 (age 77)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Actor Wayne Knight in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor David Duchovny in 1960 (age 62)

-- Actor Maggie Wheeler in 1961 (61)

-- Actor David Mann in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Charlize Theron in 1975 (age 47)

-- DJ Samantha Ronson in 1977 (age 45)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Abbie Cornish in 1982 (age 40)

-- Hockey player Sidney Crosby in 1987 (age 35)

-- Actor Brett Gray in 1996 (age 26)

-- Actor Liam James in 1996 (age 26)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

'School for Good and Evil' poster teases 'two sides' to story

Latest Headlines

Reports: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson end 9-month romance
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Reports: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson end 9-month romance
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have broken up after dating for about nine months, according to multiple media reports.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart again
Music // 18 hours ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart again
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album for a fifth consecutive weekend.
Diana Gabaldon says she hasn't been hired to help on 'Outlander' prequel
TV // 18 hours ago
Diana Gabaldon says she hasn't been hired to help on 'Outlander' prequel
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- "Outlander" author Diana Gabaldon says she hasn't been approached to work on the prequel series that Starz announced this week.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 6: Michelle Yeoh, Geri Halliwell
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Aug. 6: Michelle Yeoh, Geri Halliwell
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Actor Michelle Yeoh turns 60 and singer Geri Halliwell turns 50, among the famous birthdays for August 6.
Paul McCartney releases trio of solo albums as box set
Music // 1 day ago
Paul McCartney releases trio of solo albums as box set
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Three of Paul McCartney's iconic solo albums are now available to own as a single box set.
Alexander Skarsgård spoofs Werner Herzog in 'Documentary Now!' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Alexander Skarsgård spoofs Werner Herzog in 'Documentary Now!' trailer
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Alexander Skrarsgård has joined the cast of Fred Armisen and Bill Hader's documentary spoof series "Documentary Now!"
Country singer Vince Gill to be honored during Sept. 16 CMT special
Music // 1 day ago
Country singer Vince Gill to be honored during Sept. 16 CMT special
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Country music star Vince Gill will be honored with an upcoming special featuring a number of other country superstars.
'Ink Master': Joel Madden to host Paramount+ revival
TV // 1 day ago
'Ink Master': Joel Madden to host Paramount+ revival
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- "Ink Master," a reality competition series featuring tattoo artists, will return on Paramount+ in September with Joel Madden as host.
Anitta, J Balvin, Panic at the Disco! to perform at MTV VMAs
Music // 1 day ago
Anitta, J Balvin, Panic at the Disco! to perform at MTV VMAs
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! at the Disco will take the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.
John Legend releases 'All She Wanna Do' featuring Saweetie ahead of new album
Music // 1 day ago
John Legend releases 'All She Wanna Do' featuring Saweetie ahead of new album
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- John Legend released "All She Wanna Do" featuring Saweetie, a song from his forthcoming album "Legend."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson end 9-month romance
Reports: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson end 9-month romance
Ne-Yo's wife files for divorce, says he fathered child with another woman
Ne-Yo's wife files for divorce, says he fathered child with another woman
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart again
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart again
Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato booked for special episodes of 'Tonight Show'
Megan Thee Stallion, Demi Lovato booked for special episodes of 'Tonight Show'
Lady Gaga confirms she will co-star in 'Joker' sequel
Lady Gaga confirms she will co-star in 'Joker' sequel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement