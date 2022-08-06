Famous birthdays for Aug. 6: Michelle Yeoh, Geri Halliwell

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- English poet Alfred, Lord Tennyson in 1809
-- First lady Edith Roosevelt in 1861
-- Hollywood gossip columnist Louella Parsons in 1881
-- Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming, the discoverer of penicillin, in 1881
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Henry Iba in 1904
-- Comedian Lucille Ball in 1911
-- Actor Robert Mitchum in 1917
-- Artist Andy Warhol in 1928
-- Writer Piers Anthony in 1934 (age 88)
-- Actor Catherine Hicks in 1951 (age 71)
-- Actor Michelle Yeoh in 1962 (age 60)
-- Basketball Hall of Fame member David Robinson in 1965 (age 57)
-- Film director M. Night Shyamalan in 1970 (age 52)
-- Singer Geri Halliwell in 1972 (age 50)
-- Actor Vera Farmiga in 1973 (age 49)
-- Actor Soleil Moon Frye in 1976 (age 46)
-- Actor Leslie Odom Jr. in 1981 (age 41)
-- Model Adrianne Curry in 1982 (age 40)
-- Actor Ty Simpkins in 2001 (age 21)