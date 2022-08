Famous birthdays for Aug. 6: Michelle Yeoh, Geri Halliwell

1/4

Michelle Yeoh attends the 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on March 6. The actor turns 60 on August 6. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include: Advertisement

-- English poet Alfred, Lord Tennyson in 1809

-- First lady Edith Roosevelt in 1861

-- Hollywood gossip columnist Louella Parsons in 1881

-- Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming, the discoverer of penicillin, in 1881

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Henry Iba in 1904

-- Comedian Lucille Ball in 1911

President Ronald Reagan greets Lucille Ball during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington on December 7, 1986. Ball was born on this day in 1911. File Photo by Vince Mannino/UPI

-- Actor Robert Mitchum in 1917

-- Artist Andy Warhol in 1928

-- Writer Piers Anthony in 1934 (age 88)

-- Actor Catherine Hicks in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Michelle Yeoh in 1962 (age 60)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member David Robinson in 1965 (age 57)

-- Film director M. Night Shyamalan in 1970 (age 52)

-- Singer Geri Halliwell in 1972 (age 50)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI

Advertisement

-- Actor Vera Farmiga in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Soleil Moon Frye in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Leslie Odom Jr. in 1981 (age 41)

-- Model Adrianne Curry in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Ty Simpkins in 2001 (age 21)