What to stream this weekend: 'Prey,' 'The Sandman'

Tom Sturridge stars as Dream "The Sandman" on Netflix. Photo courtesy Liam Daniel/Netflix

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Ron Howard's new film Thirteen Lives will premiere on Prime Video, The Sandman will premiere on Netflix, the latest installment in the Predator franchise will stream on Hulu and award-winning film Belfast will air on HBO Max. Here are some of the film and television options that will be released on streaming platforms this weekend. Advertisement

Film

'Thirteen Lives' -- Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Ron Howard, Thirteen Lives, which will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, is a dramatization of the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand. Starring Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton and Colin Farrell, the film is the latest project in the acclaimed director's career, and his first feature since 2020. Howard has called the film "a tremendous tribute to cooperation, international effort, and forward momentum."

'Prey' -- Hulu

The latest installment in the acclaimed Predator franchise, Prey, will be available to stream on Hulu starting Friday. The film will serve as an origin story for the saga, depicting the battles between the Predator aliens and a group of Comanche warriors. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who helmed 10 Cloverfield Lane in 2016, the film has received positive reviews. UPI critic Fred Topel recently called Prey "the best Predator film since the original," with "the monster and the heroes...in top form."

'Belfast' -- HBO Max

Released in 2021 to critical acclaim, Belfast will arrive on HBO Max on Friday. The film, directed by Kenneth Branagh, depicts the lives of a Protestant family in Belfast, Northern Ireland, during the ethnic clashing known as The Troubles. Starring Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds, Belfast won a slew of awards and nominations after its release, and was considered one of the top contenders for Best Picture during the 94th Academy Awards. It was ultimately nominated for seven Oscars.

'Luck' -- Apple TV+

Skydance's latest animated film, Luck, will premiere on Apple TV+ starting Friday. Starring Eva Noblezada, Simon Pegg, Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg, the film will follow an "unlucky" girl that Apple TV+ says "suddenly [finds] herself in the never-before-seen Land of Luck, she must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around." Luck is the latest original film from the streaming platform, and has been in production since at least 2017, according to reports.

TV Series

'The Sandman' -- Netflix

Based on the DC Comics series of the same name, by acclaimed artist Neil Gaiman, The Sandman will begin streaming on Netflix on Friday. Starring Tom Sturridge as the title character, Morpheus, the show will follow him in his supernatural role as the King of Dreams. Gaiman said in a recent featurette that Season 1 of The Sandman would "take you on this whole, wonderful journey. It's going to be really special. All of your dreams, and all of your nightmares, are going to be there."

'LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation' -- Disney+

The latest collaboration between LEGO and the Star Wars saga, LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation will stream on Disney+ starting Friday. The animated special will follow the heroes of the Star Wars sequel trilogy as they vacation on a galactic starcruiser. The show will feature a number of voices from the feature films, including Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams and Kelly Marie Tran. The project is one of a number of animated LEGO specials that the Star Wars team has created in recent years.