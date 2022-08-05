Famous birthdays for Aug. 5: Lolo Jones, James Gunn

1/2

U.S. Olympic bobsledder Lolo Jones hosts a workout for media members at Life Time Athletic at Sky in New York City on October 1, 2019. The Olympian turns 40 on August 5. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:

-- French novelist Guy de Maupassant in 1850

-- Joseph Merrick, subject of The Elephant Man, in 1889

-- Film director John Huston in 1906

-- U.S. Gen. Hazel Johnson in 1927

-- Astronaut Neil Armstrong in 1930

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Herb Brooks in 1937

-- Actor Loni Anderson in 1945 (age 77)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Maureen McCormick in 1956 (age 66)

-- Singer Pete Burns in 1959

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Patrick Ewing in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Jonathan Silverman in 1966 (age 56)

-- Director James Gunn in 1966 (age 56)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Rapper Adam Yauch in 1964

-- Actor Jesse Williams in 1981 (age 41)

-- Rapper Travie McCoy in 1981 (age 41)

-- Olympic runner/bobsledder Lolo Jones in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Adam Irigoyen in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Olivia Holt in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Albert Tsai in 2004 (age 18)