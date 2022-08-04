Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 4, 2022 / 9:41 AM

Sophie Turner shares baby bump photo after second child's birth

By Annie Martin
1/6
Sophie Turner shares baby bump photo after second child's birth
Sophie Turner (R), pictured with Joe Jonas, posted an unseen photo of her baby bump following the birth of their second child. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Sophie Turner is looking back on her pregnancy following the birth of her second child.

The 26-year-old actress posted an unseen baby bump photo Wednesday after welcoming her second child, a daughter, with her husband, singer and actor Joe Jonas, in July.

Advertisement

The picture shows Turner smiling and lying down with her hands behind her head. The actress bared her baby bump in a black t-shirt and pants.

"Full of baby," Turner captioned the post.

Advertisement

Turner and Jonas' reps confirmed July 14 that the couple welcomed their second child.

"Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," the reps told People at the time.

Turner and Jonas married in May 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020. Turner confirmed in May that she was pregnant with their second child.

"It's what life is about for me -- raising the next generation," Turner said in the June issue of Elle U.K. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength."

"We're so excited to be expanding the family," she added. "It's the best blessing ever."

Turner played Sansa Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones, while Jonas and his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas perform as the pop rock band Jonas Brothers.

Read More

New battle for Iron Throne emerges in trailer for 'House of the Dragon' 'Drag Race' star Shea Coulee joins Marvel series 'Ironheart' 'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Dated and Related' teaser: Siblings search for love in Netflix series
TV // 13 minutes ago
'Dated and Related' teaser: Siblings search for love in Netflix series
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "Dated and Related," a new dating reality show featuring pairs of siblings, is coming to Netflix in September.
Paramount+ adds 3.7M members in second quarter to top 43M total subscribers
TV // 18 minutes ago
Paramount+ adds 3.7M members in second quarter to top 43M total subscribers
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released its second quarter statistics for 2022, showing that the streaming platform added 3.7 million subscribers to top 43 million total.
Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon spoof Tears for Fears in 'First Drafts' skit
TV // 36 minutes ago
Kevin Bacon, Jimmy Fallon spoof Tears for Fears in 'First Drafts' skit
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Kevin Bacon and Jimmy Fallon performed a new version of Tears for Fears' hit song "Head Over Heels" on "The Tonight Show."
'Drag Race' star Shea Coulee joins Marvel series 'Ironheart'
TV // 1 hour ago
'Drag Race' star Shea Coulee joins Marvel series 'Ironheart'
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Shea Couleé will have a secret role in the new Marvel series "Ironheart" at Disney+.
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting fourth child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting fourth child
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Reality TV star and model Chrissy Teigen has announced on Instagram that she is pregnant again after experiencing a pregnancy loss in October 2020.
Will Mellor, Kym Marsh join 'Strictly Come Dancing' Season 20
TV // 2 hours ago
Will Mellor, Kym Marsh join 'Strictly Come Dancing' Season 20
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- The BBC announced Thursday that Will Mellor and Kym Marsh would be its first celebrity contestants for the upcoming season of "Strictly Come Dancing."
Season 4 of 'Selena + Chef' to premiere on Aug. 18
TV // 2 hours ago
Season 4 of 'Selena + Chef' to premiere on Aug. 18
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- HBO Max has set Aug. 18 as the premiere date for Season 4 of its cooking show, "Selena + Chef."
'NCIS' crossover event to air on CBS Sept. 19
TV // 3 hours ago
'NCIS' crossover event to air on CBS Sept. 19
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- CBS has announced plans for a 2-hour, "NCIS" and "NCIS: Hawai'i" crossover event, to air on Sept. 19.
Leslie Grace says she still feels 'blessed' after 'Batgirl' cancellation
Movies // 3 hours ago
Leslie Grace says she still feels 'blessed' after 'Batgirl' cancellation
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Actress and singer Leslie Grace is staying positive following the cancellation of her DC Comics movie, "Batgirl."
'Days of Our Lives' moving from NBC to Peacock after 57 years
TV // 4 hours ago
'Days of Our Lives' moving from NBC to Peacock after 57 years
Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Soap opera "Days of Our Lives" is leaving NBC after 57 years and moving to streaming service, Peacock, starting Sept. 12.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Prey' is the best 'Predator' since the original
Movie review: 'Prey' is the best 'Predator' since the original
'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season
'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season
'Days of Our Lives' moving from NBC to Peacock after 57 years
'Days of Our Lives' moving from NBC to Peacock after 57 years
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting fourth child
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting fourth child
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement