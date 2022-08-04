Sophie Turner shares baby bump photo after second child's birth

1/6

Sophie Turner (R), pictured with Joe Jonas, posted an unseen photo of her baby bump following the birth of their second child. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Sophie Turner is looking back on her pregnancy following the birth of her second child. The 26-year-old actress posted an unseen baby bump photo Wednesday after welcoming her second child, a daughter, with her husband, singer and actor Joe Jonas, in July. Advertisement

The picture shows Turner smiling and lying down with her hands behind her head. The actress bared her baby bump in a black t-shirt and pants.

"Full of baby," Turner captioned the post.

Turner and Jonas' reps confirmed July 14 that the couple welcomed their second child.

"Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl," the reps told People at the time.

Turner and Jonas married in May 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in July 2020. Turner confirmed in May that she was pregnant with their second child.

"It's what life is about for me -- raising the next generation," Turner said in the June issue of Elle U.K. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength."

"We're so excited to be expanding the family," she added. "It's the best blessing ever."

Turner played Sansa Stark on the HBO series Game of Thrones, while Jonas and his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas perform as the pop rock band Jonas Brothers.