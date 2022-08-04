Trending
Aug. 4, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Barack Obama, Sprouse twins

By UPI Staff
1/2
Former President Barack Obama speaks during the campaign rally for Illinois Democrats in Chicago on November 4, 2018. Obama turns 61 on August 4. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Pope Urban VII in 1521

-- English poet Percy Bysshe Shelley in 1792

-- Fashion designer Louis Vuitton in 1821

-- Queen Elizabeth, mother of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in 1900

-- Legendary jazz musician Louis Armstrong in 1901

-- Swedish architect Raoul Wallenberg, credited with saving 100,000 Jews from the Nazis during World War II, in 1912

-- Longtime White House reporter Helen Thomas in 1920

-- Actor Richard Belzer in 1944 (age 78)

-- Author Sapphire, born Ramona Lofton, in 1950 (age 72)

-- Actor Billy Bob Thornton in 1955 (age 67)

-- Football Hall of Fame member John Riggins in 1949 (age 73)

-- Actor/voice actor Lauren Tom in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Daniel Dae Kim in 1968 (age 54)

-- Former U.S. President Barack Obama in 1961 (age 61)

-- Race car driver Jeff Gordon in 1971 (age 51)

-- Dancer Kym Johnson in 1976 (age 46)

-- Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor/filmmaker Greta Gerwig in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor Dylan Sprouse in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Cole Sprouse in 1992 (age 30)

