Aug. 3, 2022 / 11:50 AM

Gisele Bundchen wishes Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday: 'You are so loved'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Gisele Bündchen (R) posted a tribute to her husband, football star Tom Brady, on his 45th birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Gisele Bündchen is celebrating her husband Tom Brady's 45th birthday.

The 42-year-old model marked the occasion Wednesday by posting a tribute to Brady on Instagram.

Bündchen shared a photo of Brady, a professional football player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with their two children together, son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9.

"Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know! @tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you the most wonderful things in life!" she captioned the post.

Brady also has a 12-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward, with Bridget Moynahan.

Brady's Buccaneers teammate Leonard Fournette also wished the NFL star a happy birthday. Fournette shared a photo Tuesday of a goat-shaped cake he got Brady with the message "Happy 100th Birthday."

Brady announced his retirement from NFL in February but confirmed his return 40 days later, citing "unfinished business."

