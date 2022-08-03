Trending
Aug. 3, 2022

'90 Day Fiance' alum Jorge Nava marries Rhoda Blua

By Annie Martin

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Nava is a married man.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Nava married his girlfriend, Rhoda Blua, at a wedding Sunday in Las Vegas.

Sources said Nava and Blua married at a Las Vegas wedding chapel, then spent part of their night gambling at The Cosmopolitan hotel and casino. The pair were reportedly joined by another couple.

People confirmed that Nava and Blua married Sunday in Clark County, Nev., and said Blua has taken Nava's last name.

Nava celebrated the news with a photo Tuesday on Instagram that shows him kissing his new bride.

"Forever after today," he captioned the post.

Nava and Blua made their relationship Instagram official in June 2020. The couple have two children together, a son born in March and daughter Zara, born in April 2021.

Nava was previously married to Anfisa Arkhipchenko. The pair appeared in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé, a TLC reality series featuring couples where one partner has or is seeking a K-1 visa.

