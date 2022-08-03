Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 3, 2022 / 10:21 PM

'Joker' sequel set to release in October 2024

By Daniel Uria
1/4
'Joker' sequel set to release in October 2024
'Joker: Foile a Deux' the sequel to 2019's "Joker" starring Joaquin Phoenix is set to release on Oct. 4, 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. on Wednesday set a fall 2024 release date for the sequel to director Todd Philips' Joker.

Joker: Foile a Deux is set to release on Oct. 4, 2024, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

Advertisement

The studio already had the date on hold for an untitled DC Comics film, Deadline reported.

News of the release date comes just one day after Warner Bros. announced it would not release Batgirl, which was set to star Leslie Grace as the titular superhero alongside Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman, in theaters or on its HBO Max streaming platform.

Phillips confirmed that a Joker sequel was on the way when he shared a photo of the script's cover on Instagram in June.

Scott Silver, who also co-wrote the first movie, was listed on the script in the post, which Phillips shared alongside a photo of actor Joaquin Phoenix, who played the lead role in the first film.

Read More

'Abbott Elementary' to stream on HBO Max, Hulu Ben Affleck returning as Batman in 'Aquaman' sequel 'White Noise' by Noah Baumbach to open 2022 Venice Film Festival

Latest Headlines

Disney+ solidifies fall lineup: 'She-Hulk,' 'Mighty Ducks,' 'Growing Up'
TV // 7 hours ago
Disney+ solidifies fall lineup: 'She-Hulk,' 'Mighty Ducks,' 'Growing Up'
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Disney+ solidified part of its fall lineup on Wednesday, announcing premiere dates and/or releasing trailers for shows including "She-Hulk," "Growing Up" and "The Mighty Ducks."
Ellen Pompeo to reduce 'Grey's Anatomy' role, star in upcoming Hulu series
TV // 8 hours ago
Ellen Pompeo to reduce 'Grey's Anatomy' role, star in upcoming Hulu series
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Ellen Pompeo will be scaling back her role on "Grey's Anatomy" in order to star in an upcoming untitled limited series for Hulu.
Conor McGregor to make acting debut in 'Road House' alongside Jake Gyllenhaal
Movies // 9 hours ago
Conor McGregor to make acting debut in 'Road House' alongside Jake Gyllenhaal
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- UFC fighter Conor McGregor will make his acting debut alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Daniela Melchior in the upcoming "Road House" remake.
Girls' Generation take the stage in 'Forever 1' music video teaser
Music // 9 hours ago
Girls' Generation take the stage in 'Forever 1' music video teaser
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Girls' Generation released a preview of their video for "Forever 1," the title track from their forthcoming album.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 coming to HBO in October
TV // 10 hours ago
'The White Lotus' Season 2 coming to HBO in October
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- "The White Lotus" will return for a second season featuring Jennifer Coolidge, Jon Gries, F. Murray Abraham and more.
Movie review: 'Prey' is the best 'Predator' since the original
Movies // 10 hours ago
Movie review: 'Prey' is the best 'Predator' since the original
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 3 (UPI) -- "Prey" marks the best appearance of the Predator since the 1987 original, and the fiercest opponent he's faced since Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Gisele Bundchen wishes Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday: 'You are so loved'
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Gisele Bundchen wishes Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday: 'You are so loved'
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Gisele Bündchen posted a tribute to her husband, football star Tom Brady, on his 45th birthday.
'90 Day Fiance' alum Jorge Nava marries Rhoda Blua
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
'90 Day Fiance' alum Jorge Nava marries Rhoda Blua
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- "90 Day Fiancé" alum Jorge Nava married his girlfriend, Rhoda Blua, at a Las Vegas wedding.
'CMA Fest': How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
'CMA Fest': How to watch, what to expect
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- "CMA Fest," a concert special featuring performances from the 59th annual country music festival, will air Wednesday on ABC.
Bruno Mars to open Sydney's rebuilt Allianz Stadium in October
Music // 11 hours ago
Bruno Mars to open Sydney's rebuilt Allianz Stadium in October
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Pop star Bruno Mars is set to headline the opening of the rebuilt Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia, this October.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Prey' is the best 'Predator' since the original
Movie review: 'Prey' is the best 'Predator' since the original
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
'Batgirl' movie will not be released
'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season
'First Kill': Netflix cancels teen drama after one season
TV review: Beavis and Butt-Head attack new targets with scathing satire
TV review: Beavis and Butt-Head attack new targets with scathing satire
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
Jamie Campbell Bower speaks as 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna on 'Fallon'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement