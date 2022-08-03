'Joker' sequel set to release in October 2024

1/4

'Joker: Foile a Deux' the sequel to 2019's "Joker" starring Joaquin Phoenix is set to release on Oct. 4, 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. on Wednesday set a fall 2024 release date for the sequel to director Todd Philips' Joker. Joker: Foile a Deux is set to release on Oct. 4, 2024, according to Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter. Advertisement

The studio already had the date on hold for an untitled DC Comics film, Deadline reported.

News of the release date comes just one day after Warner Bros. announced it would not release Batgirl, which was set to star Leslie Grace as the titular superhero alongside Michael Keaton reprising his role of Bruce Wayne/Batman, in theaters or on its HBO Max streaming platform.

Phillips confirmed that a Joker sequel was on the way when he shared a photo of the script's cover on Instagram in June.

Scott Silver, who also co-wrote the first movie, was listed on the script in the post, which Phillips shared alongside a photo of actor Joaquin Phoenix, who played the lead role in the first film.