Aug. 3, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Martha Stewart, Karlie Kloss

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Martha Stewart, Karlie Kloss
Martha Stewart arrives on the red carpet Hudson River Park Annual Gala to honor Michael R. Bloomberg, David Chang and Lucy Liu at Cipriani South Street in New York City on October 17, 2019. She turns 81 on August 3. File Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Elisha Graves Otis, inventor of the modern elevator, in 1811

-- World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle in 1900

-- "Monkey Trial" defendant John Scopes in 1900

-- Singer Tony Bennett in 1926 (age 96)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Lance Alworth in 1940 (age 82)

-- Actor Martin Sheen in 1940 (age 82)

-- TV personality/lifestyle consultant Martha Stewart in 1941 (age 81)

-- Film director John Landis in 1950 (age 72)

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Marcel Dionne in 1951 (age 71)

-- Metallica singer James Hetfield in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Isaiah Washington in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Lisa Ann Walter in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Melissa Ponzio in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Michael Ealy in 1973 (age 49)

-- Pro football quarterback Tom Brady in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Evangeline Lilly in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Hannah Simone in 1980 (age 42)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Ryan Lochte in 1984 (age 38)

-- Model Karlie Kloss in 1992 (age 30)

File Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI

