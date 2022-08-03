Famous birthdays for Aug. 3: Martha Stewart, Karlie Kloss

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
|Advertisement
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Elisha Graves Otis, inventor of the modern elevator, in 1811
-- World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle in 1900
-- "Monkey Trial" defendant John Scopes in 1900
-- Singer Tony Bennett in 1926 (age 96)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Lance Alworth in 1940 (age 82)
-- Actor Martin Sheen in 1940 (age 82)
-- TV personality/lifestyle consultant Martha Stewart in 1941 (age 81)
-- Film director John Landis in 1950 (age 72)
-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Marcel Dionne in 1951 (age 71)
-- Metallica singer James Hetfield in 1963 (age 59)
-- Actor Isaiah Washington in 1963 (age 59)
-- Actor Lisa Ann Walter in 1963 (age 59)
-- Actor Melissa Ponzio in 1972 (age 50)
-- Actor Michael Ealy in 1973 (age 49)
-- Pro football quarterback Tom Brady in 1977 (age 45)
-- Actor Evangeline Lilly in 1979 (age 43)
-- Actor Hannah Simone in 1980 (age 42)
-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Ryan Lochte in 1984 (age 38)
-- Model Karlie Kloss in 1992 (age 30)