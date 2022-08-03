Trending
Aug. 3, 2022 / 9:48 AM

'Twilight' actor Cam Gigandet, wife Dominique headed for divorce

By Annie Martin
Cam Gigandet split from his wife, Dominique Geisendorff, after 13 years of marriage. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Twilight actor Cam Gigandet is headed for divorce.

People reported Wednesday that Gigandet's wife, Dominique Geisendorff, filed for divorce Aug. 1 after 13 years of marriage.

Geisendorff cited "irreconcilable differences" for the split and listed their date of separation as May 1.

Gigandet and Geisendorff have three children, Everleigh, 13, Rekker, 9, and Armie, 6. Geisendorff is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the kids.

In addition, Geisendorff requested that Gigandet pay spousal support and asked the court to prevent him from seeking financial aid from her.

E! News confirmed the split.

Gigandet played the villainous vampire James Witherdale in Twilight. He has since appeared in the films Burlesque and Easy A and portrayed Jake Green on the Audience Network series Ice.

