Entertainment News
Aug. 3, 2022 / 11:07 AM

'CMA Fest': How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
1/5
'CMA Fest': How to watch, what to expect
Carrie Underwood will perform in the "CMA Fest" special. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Country music fans can watch the CMA Fest concert special Wednesday on ABC.

The three-hour special will air at 8 p.m. EDT and also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

CMA Fest will feature performances from the 59th annual CMA Fest country music festival, which took place June 9-12 in Nashville, Tenn.

This year's lineup included Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown and other artists.

Dierks Bentley and Elle King will host the TV special.

How to watch

The CMA Fest special will air Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. The show will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Participants

Dierks Bentley and Elle King will host the TV special. Bentley and King collaborated on the 2016 song "Different for Girls" and released the new single "Worth a Shot" in May.

CMA Fest will feature 30 performances from the CMA Fest country music festival, which took place in Nashville, Tenn., in June.

The special will include footage of Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osbourne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett and other artists.

Bentley and Billy Ray Cyrus will perform "Achy Breaky Heart," while Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce will sing The Judds' song "Why Not Me."

Moments from Carrie Underwood's career

Carrie Underwood performs in Sunrise, Fla., on June 12, 2005. In May 2005, Underwood was crowned "American Idol" at the age of 22. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

