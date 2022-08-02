Trending
Entertainment News
Aug. 2, 2022 / 10:55 AM

Jesse Eisenberg to receive honorary award at upcoming Sarajevo Film Festival

By Justin Klawans
Jesse Eisenberg to receive honorary award at upcoming Sarajevo Film Festival
Jesse Eisenberg is slated to receive an honorary Heart of Sarajevo award at the upcoming Sarajevo Film Festival in Bosnia and Herzegovina. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Actor Jesse Eisenberg will receive an honorary award at the upcoming 2022 Sarajevo Film Festival, it was announced Tuesday.

Eisenberg, 38, will be given the Heart of Sarajevo Award, the celebration's highest honor, at the festival's 28th edition in mid-August, according to Sarajevo officials.

The Heart of Sarajevo represents the highest prize given out in all competition categories at the festival, with its honorary edition awarded to those who have made significant contributions to the arts.

The New York City-born Eisenberg is best known for his work in comedies and dramas.

His career launched in 2002 with his first leading role, playing a teenager in the sex comedy Roger Dodger.

Eisenberg would follow up with big-screen appearances in iconic early 2000s films, including playing Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in 2010's The Social Network.

He can also be seen in starring roles in films such as Adventureland, Zombieland and Now You See Me.

Beyond his comedy-drama chops, Eisenberg can also be seen in both the action and horror genre.

This includes a small part in M. Night Shyamalan's commercially successful mystery thriller The Village in 2004.

The actor has also branched into the DC extended universe, portraying Superman's arch-rival Lex Luthor in 2016's Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Eisenberg is also a prolific writer, often contributing pieces to major publications such as The New Yorker.

He has additionally penned his own plays as well as a short story book.

For his work, Eisenberg has received a number of accolades, including an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA and SAG Award.

According to the festival, he will receive his award prior to the Aug. 15 screening of When You Finish Saving The World, Eisenberg's directorial debut.

The film will star Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard. It previously premiered to positive reviews at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Eisenberg will follow other well-known recipients of Sarajevo's prestigious award, including John Cleese, Tim Roth, Angelina Jolie and Mads Mikkelsen, the latter of whom will also be receiving an honorary Heart of Sarajevo.

While it does not have the name recognition of the Venice, Berlin International or Cannes Film Festivals, the Sarajevo Film Festival is still often considered one of Europe's largest film showcases.

Based in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, the Sarajevo Film Festival was first held in 1995, a period in which the Bosnian War was still heavily underway.

Since then, the festival has grown from a small wartime effort to a major attraction that boasts an average of 100,000 viewers per year, according to The Wrap.

The festival now screens films from over 60 different countries

The 2022 Sarajevo Film Festival will run from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19.

