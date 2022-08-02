'Bachelor' alum Madison Prewett engaged to Grant Michael Troutt

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Madison Prewett is engaged to be married.

The television personality announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Grant Michael Troutt, on Monday.

Prewett shared the news on Instagram alongside photos of herself and Troutt in Palm Beach, Fla. In one photo, Prewett shows off her new engagement ring.

"7.31.22. You were worth the wait," she captioned the post.

Fellow Bachelor Nation alums Raven Gates, Ashley Iaconetti and Lexi Buchanan were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"LET THE WEDDING PLANNING BEGIN," Gates wrote.

"Congratulations!!! Everything is stunning! So happy for you!" Iaconetti added.

"Congrats love!!!" Buchanan said.

Prewett appeared in Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020.

She and Troutt, the son of billionaire Excel Communications founder Kenny Troutt, made their relationship Instagram official in May.

"So now y'all know, I got the realest G in town," Prewett said at the time.

"Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do. The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure," she added.

Bachelorette alum Bennett Jordan also recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Emily Chen. Jordan appeared in Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette.