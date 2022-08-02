Trending
Aug. 2, 2022 / 10:54 AM

'Bachelor' alum Madison Prewett engaged to Grant Michael Troutt

By Annie Martin

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Bachelor alum Madison Prewett is engaged to be married.

The television personality announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Grant Michael Troutt, on Monday.

Prewett shared the news on Instagram alongside photos of herself and Troutt in Palm Beach, Fla. In one photo, Prewett shows off her new engagement ring.

"7.31.22. You were worth the wait," she captioned the post.

Fellow Bachelor Nation alums Raven Gates, Ashley Iaconetti and Lexi Buchanan were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"LET THE WEDDING PLANNING BEGIN," Gates wrote.

"Congratulations!!! Everything is stunning! So happy for you!" Iaconetti added.

"Congrats love!!!" Buchanan said.

Prewett appeared in Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020.

She and Troutt, the son of billionaire Excel Communications founder Kenny Troutt, made their relationship Instagram official in May.

"So now y'all know, I got the realest G in town," Prewett said at the time.

"Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do. The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure," she added.

Bachelorette alum Bennett Jordan also recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Emily Chen. Jordan appeared in Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette.

'Bachelorette' alum Bennett Jordan engaged to Emily Chen Brad Pitt walks back retirement comments at 'Bullet Train' premiere Ne-Yo asks for privacy after wife's cheating allegations

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The First Lady," an anthology series starring Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, won't return for a second season on Showtime.
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Actor Jesse Eisenberg will be honored with an honorary award at the upcoming Sarajevo Film Festival in Bosnia and Herzegovina, one of Europe's largest film events.
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "The Flash," a superhero series starring Grant Gustin, will conclude with a ninth and final season on The CW.
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Bachelorette" alum Bennett Jordan announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Emily Chen.
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Brad Pitt clarified his remarks about retirement and praised his daughter Shiloh at the Los Angeles premiere of "Bullet Train."
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Season 8 finale of U.K. reality show "Love Island" crowned its winners, and saw its largest viewing audience across Great Britain since 2019.
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2 (UPI) -- "Bullet Train" commits to its intricate story of assassins with dueling motivations, but ultimately wears the viewer down with too many twists, turns and reveals.
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Chance The Rapper appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," talking about the ten-year anniversary of his debut mixtape and his Black Star Line Festival in Ghana.
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Singer Charli XCX turns 30 and author Isabel Allende turns 80, among the famous birthdays for August 2.
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Rapper Travis Scott has announced that he will be headlining an upcoming nightclub residency for seven shows in Las Vegas, starting in September.
