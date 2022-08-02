Trending
Aug. 2, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Aug. 2: Charli XCX, Isabel Allende

By UPI Staff
1/3
Charli XCX attends The Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London on November 29. The singer turns 30 on August 2. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, designer of the Statue of Liberty, in 1834

-- Actor Myrna Loy in 1905

-- Former Israeli President Shimon Peres in 1923

-- Author James Baldwin in 1924

-- Pianist/journalist Philippa Schuyler in 1931

-- Actor Peter O'Toole in 1932

-- Filmmaker Wes Craven in 1939

-- Author Isabel Allende in 1942 (age 80)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Actor Victoria Jackson in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Mary-Louise Parker in 1964 (age 58)

-- Writer/director/actor Kevin Smith in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Sam Worthington in 1976 (age 46)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

-- Actor Edward Furlong in 1977 (age 45)

-- Singer Charli XCX in 1992 (age 30)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Simone Manuel in 1996 (age 26)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
