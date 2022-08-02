Breaking News
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi lands in Taiwan amid tensions with China
Entertainment News
Aug. 2, 2022 / 9:59 AM

'Bachelorette' alum Bennett Jordan engaged to Emily Chen

By Annie Martin

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Bachelorette alum Bennett Jordan is engaged to be married.

The television personality announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Emily Chen, on Monday.

Jordan shared the news alongside a video of himself and Chen in Moose, Wyo., a few days after his proposal.

"We have a 1 in 400 trillion chance of being born, and we are 2 of ~8 billion people in this world. I can only thank God for bringing us together and promise to go on the adventure of a lifetime with you. Thank you for making me the luckiest man alive @emilykchen 6.30.22," Jordan captioned the post.

"We took this video with @patdaleytravel at T.A. Mouton Barn on Antelope Flats in Moose, Wyoming a few days after the proposal and have been enjoying the last month together before sharing the news," he said.

Bachelor Nation alums Jason Foster, Mike Tobin, Tyler Smith, Jay Smith and Kelley Flanagan were among those to congratulate Jordan in the comments.

"LFG!!! Congrats my guy!!!" Foster wrote.

"Congrats brother!! Stoked for the both of you," Jay Smith added.

"Congrats Bennett! Happy for you guys!!" Flanagan said.

Jordan was a contestant in Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2020. He and Chen made their relationship Instagram official in September 2021.

Ne-Yo asks for privacy after wife's cheating allegations Brad Pitt walks back retirement comments at 'Bullet Train' premiere Angelina Jolie says daughter Zahara will attend Spelman College

Ne-Yo asks for privacy after wife's cheating allegations
Angelina Jolie says daughter Zahara will attend Spelman College
