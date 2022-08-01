Trending
Aug. 1, 2022 / 10:39 AM

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino announces second baby

By Justin Klawans
TV personality Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has announced that his wife Lauren is pregnant with their second child, after their son was born in May 2021. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has announced that he and his wife Lauren Sorrentino are expecting their second child.

"We have an amazing announcement!!," Sorrentino said Sunday in a post on Instagram. "We're a growing family! Baby on the way January 2023."

Lauren Sorrentino also posted the same image of the family on her own Instagram page.

The Sorrentino's first child, Romeo, was born in May 2021 following a prior miscarriage. The couple had previously gotten married in November 2018.

Sorrentino, 40, also known by his nickname "The Situation," rose to fame as a member of the hit MTV reality show Jersey Shore, which followed the lives of eight housemates living in Seaside Heights, N.J.

The native of Staten Island, N.Y. would appear in all six seasons of the show from 2009 to 2012.

He would later appear in the 2018 spinoff of the original show, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore would bring Sorrentino national fame and help propel him to spots on a number of other reality TV shows.

This includes appearances on Dancing With The Stars, Marriage Boot Camp and Worst Cooks in America.

He also participated in the Comedy Central Roast of former President Donald Trump in 2011.

Throughout his career, Sorrentino has faced a number of personal and legal problems, many of which he has detailed on social media.

He has publicly acknowledged his issues with drug addiction, and revealed that he had checked himself into rehab in 2012.

This past December, he shared a post on Instagram that marked six years of sobriety.

"Today we celebrate being a champion," he said on the post.

He was also embroiled in legal battles, accused of tax fraud, along with his brother, for falsifying approximately $8.9 million in income on his federal tax returns.

Sorrentino pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018 and was sentenced to eight months in prison that October. He was released from prison in September 2019.

"We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life," Sorrentino said upon his release. "Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort."

Sorrentino's brother pleaded guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a fraudulent tax return and was sentenced to two years behind bars.

