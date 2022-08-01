Advertisement
Entertainment News
Aug. 1, 2022 / 9:23 AM

Jodie Sweetin marries Mescal Wasilewski at intimate wedding

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jodie Sweetin marries Mescal Wasilewski at intimate wedding
Jodie Sweetin married Mescal Wasilewski in California with her "Full House" castmates in attendance. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Jodie Sweetin is a married woman.

The 40-year-old actress married her longtime boyfriend, Mescal Wasilewski, at an intimate wedding Saturday in California.

Advertisement

People said Sweetin and Wasilewski married at a private home in Malibu with Sweetin's children and her Full House castmates, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance.

"I know I have the right partner for the rest of whatever life brings me," Sweetin said. "And I couldn't be more grateful."

Sweetin confirmed news of the wedding Sunday on Instagram, writing, "So.... About last night."

The actress has two daughters, Zoie Laurel, 14, with Cody Herpin, and Beatrix Carlin, 11, with her ex-husband, Morty Coyle.

Sweetin and Wasilewski got engaged in January after four years of dating.

"I love you Mescal, for always. You're my person. I can't wait to see the life that lies ahead of us," Sweetin said at the time.

Sweetin is best known for playing Stephanie Tanner on Full House and its reboot sequel series, Fuller House.

Read More

J-Hope makes history with Lollapalooza performance Pat Carroll, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 95 Daniel Wu auditioned for Jeffrey Wright 'Westworld' role What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Stars react to Nichelle Nichols' death: 'Trailblazing, incomparable'
Entertainment News // 8 minutes ago
Stars react to Nichelle Nichols' death: 'Trailblazing, incomparable'
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A number of Hollywood stars penned tributes to "Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols, who died Sunday at the age of 89.
Movie review: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' has bloody good fun with millennial angst
Movies // 4 hours ago
Movie review: 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' has bloody good fun with millennial angst
LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 (UPI) -- A24's latest horror film, "Bodies Bodies Bodies" is a violent whodunnit with a modern young cast of suspects and victims.
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
TV // 5 hours ago
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 (UPI) -- "Tales of the Walking Dead" uses the anthology format to take some risks with zombie stories, but more often falls into the same traps of the main series and its spinoffs.
Famous birthdays for August 1: Jason Momoa, Sam Mendes
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for August 1: Jason Momoa, Sam Mendes
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Actor Jason Momoa turns 43 and filmmaker Sam Mendes turns 57, among the famous birthdays for August 1.
J-Hope makes history with Lollapalooza performance
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
J-Hope makes history with Lollapalooza performance
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- J-Hope of South Korean boyband BTS made history Sunday night when he rocked out from one of the main stages of Lollapalooza.
Pat Carroll, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 95
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Pat Carroll, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 95
July 31 (UPI) -- Pat Carroll, the Emmy-winning veteran comedian and the voice of Ursula the sea witch from the Disney animated film The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95.
Daniel Wu auditioned for Jeffrey Wright 'Westworld' role
TV // 11 hours ago
Daniel Wu auditioned for Jeffrey Wright 'Westworld' role
LOS ANGELES, July 31 (UPI) -- Daniel Wu discusses Sunday's episode of "Westworld" and reveals he once auditioned for Jeffrey Wright's role of Bernard in Season 1.
'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
TV // 16 hours ago
'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
July 31 (UPI) -- "Star Trek" icon Nichelle Nichols, a trailblazing actress who was one of the first Black women to play a major role on a TV show, has died at the age of 89.
'Super-Pets' tops North American box office with $23M
Movies // 17 hours ago
'Super-Pets' tops North American box office with $23M
July 31 (UPI) -- Animated Dwayne Johnson-Kevin Hart comedy, "DC League of Super-Pets," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $23 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Katherine Schwarzenegger honors father Arnold on 75th birthday
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
Katherine Schwarzenegger honors father Arnold on 75th birthday
July 31 (UPI) -- Katherine Schwarzenegger paid tribute to her father, film icon Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Instagram this weekend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gina Rodriguez announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Gina Rodriguez announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
Katherine Schwarzenegger honors father Arnold on 75th birthday
Katherine Schwarzenegger honors father Arnold on 75th birthday
Pat Carroll, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 95
Pat Carroll, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 95
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement