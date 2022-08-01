Advertisement
Aug. 1, 2022 / 2:26 AM

J-Hope makes history with Lollapalooza performance

By Darryl Coote
J-Hope makes history with Lollapalooza performance
Jung Ho-seok, better known as J-Hope, a member of the Korean Pop band BTS, performed Sunday night at the Lollapaloza music festival in Chicago, Ill. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- J-Hope of South Korean boy band BTS made history Sunday night when he rocked out from one of the main stages of Lollapalooza.

The K-pop superstar, whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, performed more than a dozen songs to close out the iconic summer music festival, which was held Thursday to Sunday at Chicago's Grant Park.

In doing so, J Hope became the first South Korean artist to headline a major U.S. music festival, Lollapalooza said.

Dressed in a grunge-style black T-shirt and black pants, the 28-year-old performed a medley of 18 BTS tracks and those from his solo records from the Bud Light Seltzer stage, including "Base Line" and "Pandora's Box," according to setlist.fm.

As the set neared its end, J-Hope lit up the stage with a remix of the septuplets' English-language song "Dynamite" and his own "Chicken Noodle Soup," for which he was joined by Becky G.

This year's Lollapalooza, which was streamed live on Hulu, included another moment that will go down in music history when Tomorrow X Tomorrow became the first K-pop group to perform at the festival by taking to the Solana X Perry stage a night earlier.

In June when it was announced that both J-Hope and Tomorrow X Tomorrow were going to perform at the festival, its founder Perry Farrell welcomed them to "the Lollapalooza family."

"These are the superstars of the global phenomenon of K-Pop, and we are so excited to have them at this year's festival," he said in a statement.

J-Hope separately said that the performance would be a "thrilling new challenge that I think will become a really memorable chapter in my musical history!"

"I'm gonna give you guys a great show," he said on Instagram. "Get ready to get crazyyyyyy!"

The performance came after BTS announced in June that its members would be taking a temporary break to pursue solo projects.

BTS performs on 'Good Morning America'

BTS performs on "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage in Central Park in New York City on Wednesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

