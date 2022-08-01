Famous birthdays for August 1: Jason Momoa, Sam Mendes

1/2

Jason Momoa attends the premiere of the "Joker" at the TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on September 28, 2019. The actor turns 43 on August 1. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include: Advertisement

-- Roman Emperor Claudius I, born in 10 B.C.

-- Explorer William Clark in 1770

-- Francis Scott Key, composer of "The Star-Spangled Banner," in 1779

-- Astronomer Maria Mitchell in 1818

-- Author Herman Melville in 1819

-- Activist/labor organizer Mary Harris "Mother" Jones in 1837

-- Businessman Charles Clinton Spaulding in 1874

-- Photojournalist Gerda Taro in 1910

-- Henrietta Lacks, cancer patients whose cells became the subject of medial research, in 1920

-- Actor Geoffrey Holder in 1930

-- Musician Ramblin' Jack Elliott, born Elliot Adnopoz, in 1931 (age 91)

File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

-- Comic actor Dom DeLuise in 1933

-- French fashion designer Yves St. Laurent in 1936

-- Musician Jerry Garcia in 1942

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Roy Williams in 1950 (age 72)

-- Rocker Joe Elliott in 1959 (age 63)

-- Rapper Chuck D, born Carlton Douglas Ridenhour, in 1960 (age 62)

-- Rapper Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., in 1963 (age 59)

Advertisement

-- British film director Sam Mendes in 1965 (age 57)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Tempestt Bledsoe in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Jason Momoa in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Elijah Kelley in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Max Carver in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Jack O'Connell in 1990 (age 32)

-- Actor Oona Laurence in 2002 (age 20)