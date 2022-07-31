Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 31, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 31: Wesley Snipes, Rico Rodriguez

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for July 31: Wesley Snipes, Rico Rodriguez
Wesley Snipes attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel California on January 5, 2020. The actor turns 60 on July 31. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Confederate guerrilla leader William Quantrill in 1837

-- Kmart founder S.S. Kresge in 1867

-- Pollster Elmo Burns Roper Jr. in 1900

-- Actor France Nuyen in 1939 (age 83)

-- Actor Geraldine Chaplin in 1944 (age 78)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Musician Gary Lewis in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Richard Griffiths in 1947

-- Australian tennis star Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1951 (age 71)

-- Businessman/NBA team owner Mark Cuban in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Wesley Snipes in 1962 (age 60)

-- Author J.K. Rowling in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Dean Cain in 1966 (age 56)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Country singer Zac Brown in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor B.J. Novak in 1979 (age 43)

-- Actor Charlie Carver in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor Alexis Knapp in 1989 (age 33)

Advertisement

-- Rapper Lil Uzi Vert, born Symere Bysil Woods, in 1994 (age 28)

-- Actor Rico Rodriguez in 1998 (age 24)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Read More

Movie review: 'Vengeance' inspires laughter, reflection

Latest Headlines

Amy Grant out of hospital following bicycle mishap
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Amy Grant out of hospital following bicycle mishap
July 30 (UPI) -- Singer Amy Grant is out of the hospital following a bicycle-riding mishap earlier this week.
Jinkx Monsoon wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7
TV // 19 hours ago
Jinkx Monsoon wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7
July 30 (UPI) -- Jinkx Monsoon has been crowned the winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 7.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
Music // 19 hours ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
July 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth, consecutive week.
Joseph Quinn from 'Stranger Things' meets Metallica
Music // 19 hours ago
Joseph Quinn from 'Stranger Things' meets Metallica
July 30 (UPI) -- Joseph Quinn, who played hero Eddie Munson in Season 4 of Netflix's "Stranger Things," met the heavy-metal band Metallica this week.
Famous birthdays for July 30: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Yvonne Strahovski
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for July 30: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Yvonne Strahovski
July 30 (UPI) -- Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger turns 75 and actor Yvonne Strahovski turns 40, among the famous birthdays for July 30.
Hailee Steinfeld drops new single 'Coast' featuring Anderson .Paak
Music // 1 day ago
Hailee Steinfeld drops new single 'Coast' featuring Anderson .Paak
July 29 (UPI) -- Actor and singer Hailee Steinfeld has a released a new single, "Coast," which features rapper and songwriter Anderson .Paak.
Will Smith says he's remorseful, not ashamed for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Will Smith says he's remorseful, not ashamed for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars
July 29 (UPI) -- Will Smith said in a YouTube video Friday that he is "trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself" for slapping comedian Chris Rock on live television during the Academy Awards in March.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw: In 'Surface,' a 'perfect marriage' obscures secrets, lies
TV // 1 day ago
Gugu Mbatha-Raw: In 'Surface,' a 'perfect marriage' obscures secrets, lies
NEW YORK, July 29 (UPI) -- Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Oliver Jackson-Cohen say their Apple TV+ psychological thriller, "Surface," uses the illusion of a perfect marriage to obscure a web of secrets and lies.
Maggie Rogers debuts second studio album, 'Surrender'
Music // 1 day ago
Maggie Rogers debuts second studio album, 'Surrender'
July 29 (UPI) -- Indie pop singer Maggie Rogers has released her second studio album, "Surrender."
Itzy's Yeji, Ryujin join Bebe Rexha for 'Break My Heart Myself' remix
Music // 1 day ago
Itzy's Yeji, Ryujin join Bebe Rexha for 'Break My Heart Myself' remix
July 29 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha released a "Break My Heart Myself" remix featuring K-pop stars Yeji and Ryujin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jinkx Monsoon wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7
Jinkx Monsoon wins 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Season 7
Amy Grant out of hospital following bicycle mishap
Amy Grant out of hospital following bicycle mishap
Famous birthdays for July 30: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Yvonne Strahovski
Famous birthdays for July 30: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Yvonne Strahovski
Joseph Quinn from 'Stranger Things' meets Metallica
Joseph Quinn from 'Stranger Things' meets Metallica
'Eragon' author confirms Disney+ series adaptation
'Eragon' author confirms Disney+ series adaptation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement