Famous birthdays for July 31: Wesley Snipes, Rico Rodriguez

July 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
|Advertisement
July 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:
July 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Confederate guerrilla leader William Quantrill in 1837
-- Kmart founder S.S. Kresge in 1867
-- Pollster Elmo Burns Roper Jr. in 1900
-- Actor France Nuyen in 1939 (age 83)
-- Actor Geraldine Chaplin in 1944 (age 78)
-- Musician Gary Lewis in 1946 (age 76)
-- Actor Richard Griffiths in 1947
-- Australian tennis star Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1951 (age 71)
-- Businessman/NBA team owner Mark Cuban in 1958 (age 64)
-- Actor Wesley Snipes in 1962 (age 60)
-- Author J.K. Rowling in 1965 (age 57)
-- Actor Dean Cain in 1966 (age 56)
-- Country singer Zac Brown in 1978 (age 44)
-- Actor B.J. Novak in 1979 (age 43)
-- Actor Charlie Carver in 1988 (age 34)
-- Actor Alexis Knapp in 1989 (age 33)
-- Rapper Lil Uzi Vert, born Symere Bysil Woods, in 1994 (age 28)
-- Actor Rico Rodriguez in 1998 (age 24)