Famous birthdays for July 30: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Yvonne Strahovski

July 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:
July 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- English novelist Emily Bronte in 1818
-- Auto pioneer Henry Ford in 1863
-- English sculptor Henry Moore in 1898
-- Businessman/philanthropist Henry W. Bloch in 1922
-- Longtime Major League Baseball Commissioner Allan "Bud" Selig in 1934 (age 88)
-- Film director Peter Bogdanovich in 1939
-- Singer Paul Anka in 1941 (age 81)
-- Arnold Schwarzenegger, former California governor/actor, in 1947 (age 75)
-- Actor Jean Reno in 1948 (age 74)
-- Actor Delta Burke in 1956 (age 66)
-- Rock singer Kate Bush in 1958 (age 64)
-- Filmmaker Richard Linklater in 1960 (age 62)
-- Actor Laurence Fishburne in 1961 (age 61)
-- TV chef Alton Brown in 1962 (age 60)
-- Actor Lisa Kudrow in 1963 (age 59)
-- Actor Vivica A. Fox in 1964 (age 58)
-- Actor Terry Crews in 1968 (age 54)
-- Actor Simon Baker in 1969 (age 53)
-- Writer/director Christopher Nolan in 1970 (age 52)
-- Actor Tom Green in 1971 (age 51)
-- Actor Hilary Swank in 1974 (age 48)
-- Olympic champion beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor in 1977 (age 45)
-- Actor Jaime Pressly in 1977 (age 45)
-- Actor April Bowlby in 1980 (age 42)
-- Soccer player Hope Solo in 1981 (age 41)
-- Actor Yvonne Strahovski in 1982 (age 40)
-- Actor Gina Rodriguez in 1984 (age 38)
-- Actor Austin North in 1996 (age 26)
-- Musician/producer Finneas O'Connell in 1997 (age 25)
-- Actor Joey King in 1999 (age 23)