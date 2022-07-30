Trending
July 30, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 30: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Yvonne Strahovski

By UPI Staff
1/4
Arnold Schwarzenegger poses for photographers during the Japan premiere for the film "Terminator: Dark Fate" in Tokyo on November 6, 2019. The actor turns 75 on July 30. File Photo by Mori Keizo/UPI | License Photo

July 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- English novelist Emily Bronte in 1818

-- Auto pioneer Henry Ford in 1863

-- English sculptor Henry Moore in 1898

-- Businessman/philanthropist Henry W. Bloch in 1922

-- Longtime Major League Baseball Commissioner Allan "Bud" Selig in 1934 (age 88)

File Photo by George Napolitano/UPI

-- Film director Peter Bogdanovich in 1939

-- Singer Paul Anka in 1941 (age 81)

-- Arnold Schwarzenegger, former California governor/actor, in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Jean Reno in 1948 (age 74)

-- Actor Delta Burke in 1956 (age 66)

-- Rock singer Kate Bush in 1958 (age 64)

-- Filmmaker Richard Linklater in 1960 (age 62)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Laurence Fishburne in 1961 (age 61)

-- TV chef Alton Brown in 1962 (age 60)

-- Actor Lisa Kudrow in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Vivica A. Fox in 1964 (age 58)

-- Actor Terry Crews in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Simon Baker in 1969 (age 53)

-- Writer/director Christopher Nolan in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Tom Green in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Hilary Swank in 1974 (age 48)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Olympic champion beach volleyball player Misty May-Treanor in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Jaime Pressly in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor April Bowlby in 1980 (age 42)

-- Soccer player Hope Solo in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Yvonne Strahovski in 1982 (age 40)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Gina Rodriguez in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Austin North in 1996 (age 26)

-- Musician/producer Finneas O'Connell in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Joey King in 1999 (age 23)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

