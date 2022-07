Famous birthdays for July 29: Wil Wheaton, Martina McBride

Hair stylist Anne Wheaton and actor Wil Wheaton attend the premiere of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'" at the Pantages Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on December 10, 2016. The actor turns 49 on July 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:

-- French historian Alexis de Tocqueville in 1805

-- Novelist Booth Tarkington in 1869

-- Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1883

-- Dag Hammarskjold, second U.N. secretary-general/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1905

-- Actor Clara Bow in 1905

-- Author Chester Himes in 1909

-- Elizabeth Dole, former U.S. labor secretary/U.S. senator in 1936 (age 86)

-- TV anchorman Peter Jennings in 1938

-- Artist Jenny Holzer in 1950 (age 72)

-- Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns in 1953 (age 69)

-- Musician Geddy Lee in 1953 (age 69)

-- Musician Patti Scialfa in 1953 (age 69)

-- TV host Tim Gunn in 1953 (age 69)

-- Country singer Martina McBride in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Timothy Omundson in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Wil Wheaton in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Josh Radnor in 1974 (age 48)

-- Formula 1 champion driver Fernando Alonso in 1981 (age 41)

-- NFL quarterback Dak Prescott in 1993 (age 29)