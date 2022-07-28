Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 28, 2022 / 9:14 AM

Jack Osbourne, fiancee Aree Gearhart celebrate baby girl's birth

By Annie Martin
1/4
Jack Osbourne, fiancee Aree Gearhart celebrate baby girl's birth
Jack Osbourne welcomed his fourth child, daughter Maple Artemis, his first with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Jack Osbourne is a dad of four.

The 36-year-old television personality welcomed his fourth child, daughter Maple Artemis, on July 9. The baby is Osbourne's first child with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart.

Advertisement

Osbourne shared news of Maple's birth Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of his baby girl.

"I'm very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne! Born 7-09-2022. 7.13lbs," he captioned the post. "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy."

Gearhart confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

Advertisement

"my soulmate, Maple Artemis Osbourne, came to us earth side on July 9, 2022 at 8:07pm. new level of love unlocked," she wrote.

Advertisement

Osbourne also has three daughters, Pearl, 10, Andy Rose, 7, and Minnie Theodora, 4, with his ex-wife, Lisa Stelly.

Osbourne and Gearhart got engaged in December.

"Today I asked the most beautiful and loving woman I've ever met to marry me. She said yes!! Life is a series of doors and I'm so excited to walk through this one with her," Osbourne said at the time. "She's truly a magical being with a heart bigger than anything I could have imagined. Her step-mom skills make my heart so full. I couldn't be happier then I am now."

The couple announced in March that they were expecting their first child together.

"Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!" Osbourne wrote on Instagram.

Osbourne is the son of singer Ozzy Osbourne and television personality Sharon Osbourne, who celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary earlier this month.

Read More

'Never Have I Ever': Devi, Paxton make an entrance in Season 2 trailer 'Pinocchio' teaser trailer introduces Guillermo del Toro's Netflix film 'Teen Mom OG' star Mackenzie McKee confirms split from husband What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Oppenheimer' teaser trailer introduces new Christopher Nolan film
Movies // 12 minutes ago
'Oppenheimer' teaser trailer introduces new Christopher Nolan film
July 28 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer," a new film directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, will open in theaters in 2023.
Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang join buddy comedy from 'SNL' writers
Movies // 45 minutes ago
Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang join buddy comedy from 'SNL' writers
July 28 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang, Meg Stalter, X Mayo and Nichole Sakura have joined a new film from "Saturday Night Live" writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy.
'Blonde' trailer: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in Netflix film
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Blonde' trailer: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in Netflix film
July 28 (UPI) -- "Blonde," a new film starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, is coming to Netflix in September.
'Never Have I Ever': Devi, Paxton make an entrance in Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Never Have I Ever': Devi, Paxton make an entrance in Season 3 trailer
July 28 (UPI) -- "Never Have I Ever," a comedy-drama series created by Mindy Kaling and starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, will return for a third season on Netflix in August.
George R.R. Martin misses 'Dragon' premiere after contracting COVID-19
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
George R.R. Martin misses 'Dragon' premiere after contracting COVID-19
July 28 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" creator George R.R. Martin was forced to miss the premiere of the spinoff show "House of the Dragon" after testing positive for COVID-19.
Taron Egerton to star in Netflix thriller 'Carry On'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Taron Egerton to star in Netflix thriller 'Carry On'
July 28 (UPI) -- "Kingsman" and "Rocketman" actor Taron Egerton has signed on to star in the Netflix thriller, "Carry On."
'Doctor Who,' 'Wombles' star Bernard Cribbins dies at 93
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Doctor Who,' 'Wombles' star Bernard Cribbins dies at 93
July 28 (UPI) -- Bernard Cribbins, a British actor known for his roles in children's shows and "Doctor Who," died at 93.
David Krumholtz reprising elf role in 'Santa Clauses'
TV // 2 hours ago
David Krumholtz reprising elf role in 'Santa Clauses'
July 28 (UPI) -- David Krumholtz has confirmed he is returning as Bernard the elf in the upcoming Disney+ series, "The Santa Clauses."
'Forrest Gump' scribe Eric Roth bringing 'High Noon' to Broadway
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Forrest Gump' scribe Eric Roth bringing 'High Noon' to Broadway
July 28 (UPI) -- A stage play based on the classic 1952 film, "High Noon," is heading to Broadway in 2023.
'Rick and Morty' to kick off Season 6 on Sept. 4
TV // 3 hours ago
'Rick and Morty' to kick off Season 6 on Sept. 4
July 28 (UPI) -- Season 6 of the animated comedy, "Rick and Morty," is slated to premiere on Sept. 4.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Leave It to Beaver' actor Tony Dow dies at 77
'Leave It to Beaver' actor Tony Dow dies at 77
Norman Lear turns 100, asks Americans to 'find unexpected common ground'
Norman Lear turns 100, asks Americans to 'find unexpected common ground'
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
'Pinocchio' teaser trailer introduces Guillermo del Toro's Netflix film
'Pinocchio' teaser trailer introduces Guillermo del Toro's Netflix film
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement