Famous birthdays for July 28: Elizabeth Berkley, Soulja Boy

July 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
|Advertisement
July 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include:
July 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.
They include:
-- Author Beatrix Potter in 1866
-- Suffragist Lucy Burns in 1879
-- French surrealist artist Marcel Duchamp in 1887
-- Singer/actor/band leader Rudy Vallee in 1901
-- Tupperware founder Earl Tupper in 1907
-- Former U.S. first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1929
-- Bill Bradley, former U.S. senator/basketball Hall of Fame member, in 1943 (age 79)
-- "Garfield" creator Jim Davis in 1945 (age 77)
-- Actor Sally Struthers in 1947 (age 75)
-- Actor Georgia Engel in 1948
-- Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in 1954
-- Actor Lori Loughlin in 1964 (age 58)
-- Dana White, Ultimate Fighting Championship president, in 1969 (age 53)
-- Actor Elizabeth Berkley in 1972 (age 50)
-- Rapper Afroman, born Joseph Edgar Foreman, in 1974 (age 48)
-- Papa Roach singer Jacoby Shaddix in 1976 (age 46)
-- Actor John David Washington in 1984 (age 38)
-- Actor Dustin Milligan in 1985 (age 37)
-- Actor Nolan Gerard Funk in 1986 (age 36)
-- Rapper Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way, in 1990 (age 32)