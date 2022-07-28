Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 28, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for July 28: Elizabeth Berkley, Soulja Boy

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for July 28: Elizabeth Berkley, Soulja Boy
Elizabeth Berkley attends the premiere of "San Andreas" at TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on May 26, 2015. The actor turns 50 on July 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Author Beatrix Potter in 1866

-- Suffragist Lucy Burns in 1879

-- French surrealist artist Marcel Duchamp in 1887

-- Singer/actor/band leader Rudy Vallee in 1901

-- Tupperware founder Earl Tupper in 1907

-- Former U.S. first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1929

-- Bill Bradley, former U.S. senator/basketball Hall of Fame member, in 1943 (age 79)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- "Garfield" creator Jim Davis in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Sally Struthers in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor Georgia Engel in 1948

-- Former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in 1954

-- Actor Lori Loughlin in 1964 (age 58)

-- Dana White, Ultimate Fighting Championship president, in 1969 (age 53)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Elizabeth Berkley in 1972 (age 50)

-- Rapper Afroman, born Joseph Edgar Foreman, in 1974 (age 48)

Advertisement

-- Papa Roach singer Jacoby Shaddix in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor John David Washington in 1984 (age 38)

-- Actor Dustin Milligan in 1985 (age 37)

-- Actor Nolan Gerard Funk in 1986 (age 36)

-- Rapper Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way, in 1990 (age 32)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Read More

'The Idol' teaser trailer introduces The Weeknd's HBO series 'Amsterdam' trailer: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie get swept up in murder

Latest Headlines

'Leave It to Beaver' actor Tony Dow dies at 77
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
'Leave It to Beaver' actor Tony Dow dies at 77
July 27 (UPI) -- Actor Tony Dow, who portrayed Wally Cleaver on the show "Leave It to Beaver," has died, his family confirmed on Facebook on Wednesday.
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik to stay on as Jeopardy! hosts
TV // 8 hours ago
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik to stay on as Jeopardy! hosts
July 27 (UPI) -- Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue to share hosting duties on "Jeopardy!," executive producer Michael Davies said Wednesday.
Norman Lear turns 100, asks Americans to 'find unexpected common ground'
Entertainment News // 12 hours ago
Norman Lear turns 100, asks Americans to 'find unexpected common ground'
July 27 (UPI) -- Television writer Norman Lear has turned 100, and penned an op-ed in the New York Times reflecting on his life and legacy.
'Superspreader' to premiere on Aug. 19 on FX, Hulu
TV // 13 hours ago
'Superspreader' to premiere on Aug. 19 on FX, Hulu
July 27 (UPI) -- FX has announced that its next New York Times documentary film will premiere on Aug. 19, and also released a trailer.
GOT7's Jackson falls from sky in 'Cruel' music video teaser
Music // 13 hours ago
GOT7's Jackson falls from sky in 'Cruel' music video teaser
July 27 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jackson released a preview of the video for his new solo single "Cruel."
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week
TV // 14 hours ago
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week
July 27 (UPI) -- Seth Meyers, the host of "Late Night With Seth Meyers," has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and has canceled his remaining shows for the rest of the week.
'Grey's Anatomy': Harry Shum Jr. joins Season 19 of ABC series
TV // 14 hours ago
'Grey's Anatomy': Harry Shum Jr. joins Season 19 of ABC series
July 27 (UPI) -- "Glee" and "Shadowhunters" actor Harry Shum Jr. will play a new resident on the ABC medical drama "Grey's Anatomy."
'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2 coming to Netflix in September
TV // 15 hours ago
'Fate: The Winx Saga' Season 2 coming to Netflix in September
July 27 (UPI) -- "Fate: The Winx Saga" will return for a second season in September and feature new cast members Paulina Chávez, Miranda Richardson and Daniel Betts.
Shawn Mendes cancels remaining tour dates amid mental health struggles
Music // 15 hours ago
Shawn Mendes cancels remaining tour dates amid mental health struggles
July 27 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes canceled the rest of his "Wonder" tour after postponing shows to focus on his mental health.
'Samaritan' trailer: Sylvester Stallone plays long-lost superhero
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Samaritan' trailer: Sylvester Stallone plays long-lost superhero
July 27 (UPI) -- "Samaritan," a new film starring Sylvester Stallone and "Euphoria" actor Javon Walton, is coming to Prime Video in August.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Leave It to Beaver' actor Tony Dow dies at 77
'Leave It to Beaver' actor Tony Dow dies at 77
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
Norman Lear turns 100, asks Americans to 'find unexpected common ground'
Norman Lear turns 100, asks Americans to 'find unexpected common ground'
Actor Tony Dow still alive in hospice care after death announcement
Actor Tony Dow still alive in hospice care after death announcement
'Pinocchio' teaser trailer introduces Guillermo del Toro's Netflix film
'Pinocchio' teaser trailer introduces Guillermo del Toro's Netflix film
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement