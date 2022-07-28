Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
July 28, 2022 / 11:23 AM

Bob Odenkirk thanks fans for 'goodwill and warmth' 1 year after heart attack

By Annie Martin
1/5
Bob Odenkirk thanks fans for 'goodwill and warmth' 1 year after heart attack
Bob Odenkirk reflected and thanked fans on the one-year anniversary of his heart attack. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 28 (UPI) -- Bob Odenkirk is feeling grateful for his fans on the one-year anniversary of his heart attack.

The 59-year-old actor marked the milestone Wednesday with a message to his fans Twitter.

Advertisement

"A Thank You to you, whoever you are. A year ago today I briefly flirted with 'quietus' and this elicited a wave of goodwill and warmth towards me. I will forever feel unworthy of it. I will also always be appreciative and look to pass it on," Odenkirk wrote.

"Thank you. No reply necessary," he said.

Odenkirk announced in July 2021 that he had "a small heart attack" on the Better Call Saul set. The actor later shared that the heart attack was near-fatal and that his heart stopped beating for 18 minutes.

Advertisement

"I got such love from people around the world and from the Internet that I don't deserve and I can only tell you thank you so much," he said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in March. "It means so much to me and for the rest of my life I'll be thinking about the warmth that was sent my way when I went through that."

Production on Better Call Saul Season 6 halted for five weeks as Odenkirk recovered from his heart attack and surgery. The sixth and final season premiered in April and will conclude Aug. 15.

In an interview with NPR published Monday, Odenkirk said he emerged from his heart attack with fresh energy.

"I came out of it with a strangely fresh energy towards my whole life, like I was born again," he said. "Like, 'Hey, everybody! ... Let's go back to work and make stuff!'"

Following Better Call Saul, Odenkirk will star in the new AMC series Straight Man, which premieres in 2023.

Read More

'Blonde' trailer: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in Netflix film Jack Osbourne, fiancee Aree Gearhart celebrate baby girl's birth Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang join buddy comedy from 'SNL' writers What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Leonard Cohen tribute album with James Taylor, Peter Gabriel out Oct. 14
Music // 1 hour ago
Leonard Cohen tribute album with James Taylor, Peter Gabriel out Oct. 14
July 28 (UPI) -- Norah Jones and Peter Gabriel are among the names helming an upcoming Leonard Cohen tribute album out on Oct. 14.
'The View': Elisabeth Hasselbeck to return as guest host
TV // 1 hour ago
'The View': Elisabeth Hasselbeck to return as guest host
July 28 (UPI) -- Elisabeth Hasselbeck will appear as a guest co-host on "The View" in August.
'Oppenheimer' teaser trailer introduces new Christopher Nolan film
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Oppenheimer' teaser trailer introduces new Christopher Nolan film
July 28 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer," a new film directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, will open in theaters in 2023.
Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang join buddy comedy from 'SNL' writers
Movies // 2 hours ago
Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang join buddy comedy from 'SNL' writers
July 28 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien, Bowen Yang, Meg Stalter, X Mayo and Nichole Sakura have joined a new film from "Saturday Night Live" writers Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy.
'Blonde' trailer: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in Netflix film
Movies // 2 hours ago
'Blonde' trailer: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in Netflix film
July 28 (UPI) -- "Blonde," a new film starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, is coming to Netflix in September.
'Never Have I Ever': Devi, Paxton make an entrance in Season 3 trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
'Never Have I Ever': Devi, Paxton make an entrance in Season 3 trailer
July 28 (UPI) -- "Never Have I Ever," a comedy-drama series created by Mindy Kaling and starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, will return for a third season on Netflix in August.
Jack Osbourne, fiancee Aree Gearhart celebrate baby girl's birth
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Jack Osbourne, fiancee Aree Gearhart celebrate baby girl's birth
July 28 (UPI) -- Jack Osbourne welcomed his fourth child, daughter Maple Artemis, his first with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart.
George R.R. Martin misses 'Dragon' premiere after contracting COVID-19
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
George R.R. Martin misses 'Dragon' premiere after contracting COVID-19
July 28 (UPI) -- "Game of Thrones" creator George R.R. Martin was forced to miss the premiere of the spinoff show "House of the Dragon" after testing positive for COVID-19.
Taron Egerton to star in Netflix thriller 'Carry On'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Taron Egerton to star in Netflix thriller 'Carry On'
July 28 (UPI) -- "Kingsman" and "Rocketman" actor Taron Egerton has signed on to star in the Netflix thriller, "Carry On."
'Doctor Who,' 'Wombles' star Bernard Cribbins dies at 93
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
'Doctor Who,' 'Wombles' star Bernard Cribbins dies at 93
July 28 (UPI) -- Bernard Cribbins, a British actor known for his roles in children's shows and "Doctor Who," died at 93.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Leave It to Beaver' actor Tony Dow dies at 77
'Leave It to Beaver' actor Tony Dow dies at 77
Norman Lear turns 100, asks Americans to 'find unexpected common ground'
Norman Lear turns 100, asks Americans to 'find unexpected common ground'
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
Seventeen perform '_World' with live band in new video
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week
Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19 again, cancels 'Late Night' through week
Actor Tony Dow still alive in hospice care after death announcement
Actor Tony Dow still alive in hospice care after death announcement
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement